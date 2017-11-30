Judge Roy Moore Rival Claims Accuser Is Lying And Yearbook Signature Forged

A former rival of Judge Roy Moore for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate from Alabama claims that one of his accusers is lying and a disputed yearbook signature is a forgery. Based on his long experience as a prosecutor, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks deemed the evidence against Moore, originally published in the Washington Post, alleging sexual misconduct approximately 40 year ago flimsy.

Brooks, who has represented Alabama’s 5th congressional district in the Huntsville area since 2011, finished third in the August 15 primary behind Moore and appointed Senator Luther Strange. Moore then defeated Strange (who was endorsed by President Trump) in the September 26 primary. Before the sexual misconduct allegations emerged, Moore was expected to defeat Democrat Doug Jones in a landslide. Many GOP establishment leaders have called upon Judge Roy Moore — who has denied the explosive allegations against him — to drop out, and President Trump has said the same thing if the allegations are true. More recently, Trump declared that electing the liberal Jones would be a disaster for his populist agenda, but he has no plans to campaign for the GOP candidate. A retired Marine has subsequently entered the race as a write-in candidate.

The seat became vacant when Jeff Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

In an interview on The Dale Jackson Show yesterday on WVNN radio, Rep. Mo Brooks backed Judge Moore and assailed what he described as a politically motivated character assassination of the Republican candidate which has now made the December 12 election a toss-up in the otherwise solid red state, CNN reported.

“What you have is the mainstream, left-wing socialist Democrat news media trying to distort the evidence to cause people to reach the conclusion that Roy Moore engaged in unlawful conduct with a minor, and my analysis of the evidence is that is not the case. Most importantly, the media likes to say ‘well, there are nine complainers.’ Seven of them aren’t complainers. In fact, I would be calling seven of those ladies as witnesses on behalf of Roy Moore on the issue of whether he is engaged in any kind of unlawful conduct.”

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says a woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 is "clearly a liar" and that her yearbook inscription is forged https://t.co/B8QjQueITs pic.twitter.com/W6CyEEsc02 — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2017

Brooks seemed to insist that the documentation presented by accuser Beverly Young Nelson at a recent news conference doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

“There are only two that have asserted that Roy Moore engaged in unlawful conduct. One of those is clearly a liar because that one forged the ‘love, Roy Moore’ part of a yearbook in order to try to for whatever reason get at Roy Moore and win this seat for the Democrats, and there’s a lot more to it as to why I believe that the evidence is almost incontrovertible about whether the yearbook was forged…So, now you’re down to one witness who said that Roy Moore engaged in nonconsensual sexual contact, okay?…And you look at the preponderance of the evidence and then you add Roy Moore’s denial and you add his long deeply held Christian beliefs, and I just don’t think there’s any way in the world that a jury would agree with the assertions of the Washington Post and others that are trying to make us believe in the state of Alabama that we would be electing a pedophile.”

The congressman added that the real issues in the campaign include border security, illegal immigration, national defense, and Supreme Court appointments, and in that context, there is a huge ideological difference between Moore and the Democrat and how they will cast votes on Capitol Hill.

With regard to the yearbook alluded to above, Moore and his team have also noted inconsistencies in the inscription, especially the initials DA, which the media reported as standing for “district attorney,” although Moore was a deputy district attorney. Moore’s lawyer had this to say about the yearbook in a recent press conference.

“Judge Moore says he can’t remember ever signing his name with DA after it. But he had seen it before. You know where he had seen it? When he was on the bench, his assistant whose initials are capital D. A., Delbra Adams, would stamp his signature on a document and put capital D. A. That’s exactly how this signature appears on the divorce decree that Judge Moore signed dismissing the divorce action of Beverly Nelson.”

Against this backdrop, Judge Moore and his legal team have demanded that Nelson’s attorney Gloria Allred release the yearbook to an independent forensic examiner to determine the authenticity of his signature that allegedly dates back to Christmas 1977. Allred has said she will only do so in accordance with a U.S. Senate hearing, but Moore is not a senator and it’s unclear if he ever will be.

Given the allegations of sexual impropriety against Democrat lawmakers John Conyers and Al Franken, and others, the anti-Moore cohort has lost some momentum and the associated media spotlight, although it remains to be seen what will transpire on Election Day in Alabama.

A controversial former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, who was removed from the bench in a dispute over a Ten Commandments monument, and an unsuccessful candidate for governor, Roy Moore, 70, is a West Point graduate who served as a military police commander in Vietnam.