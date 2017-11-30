Kim Kardashian Makes It Clear She Is Against The Idea Of Kendall Jenner Getting A Gun

On the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it seems that there was a conversation held between Khloe and Kim, in which they discussed Kendall Jenner. During their discussion, Khloe shared the news that Kendall was contemplating getting a gun to protect herself. However, it seems that Kim Kardashian is against even the possibility of Kendall Jenner having a gun in her home.

According to E! News, Khloe revealed to Kim that Kendall currently feels unsafe in her own home. It seems that the sisters had a conversation in which Kendall Jenner admitted to Khloe Kardashian that “she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days.” Plus, as Khloe pointed out to Kim Kardashian, their sister is “a single girl who lives alone, like someone’s already broken into her home.”

While Khloe Kardashian might understand why Kendall Jenner feels the need for a gun, it seems that Kim Kardashian is not as easily convinced. Kim, who is a gun safety law advocate, insisted that she does not believe that owning a gun is a necessity for her sister. In fact, in response to Khloe’s argument about why Kendall might feel the need to have a gun in her home, Kim Kardashian said, “well, that’s what you have security for.”

Khloe Kardashian attempted to make Kim understand Kendall Jenner’s position about owning a gun. In an effort to make her sister see Kendall’s side of things, Khloe asked her sister what she would have done if she had owned a gun, and had it with her when she was involved in the Paris robbery situation. Khloe Kardashian asked Kim what she would have done if she had known how to use a gun, and if she had also had access to one at the time. However, for Kim Kardashian, it seems that having a gun would have been unlikely to change what happened to her.

Kim Kardashian said that she does not think she would have shot a gun when she was robbed. In fact, the reality star pointed out that there were multiple people involved in the robbery and in her mind, “there was no way I was gonna get out of there, I’m not like, Lara Croft.”

No matter what argument is made, it is clear that Kim Kardashian is against her sister owning a gun. Kim said that she is simply not comfortable with any of this. She even went so far as to say that she “wouldn’t want my kids around it. I wouldn’t want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there’s a gun.”