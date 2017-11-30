Bella Hadid, The Weeknd Reconcile After Selena Takes Justin Bieber Back: They’re Soulmates, Says Source

Bella Hadid has reportedly taken The Weeknd back following his split with Selena Gomez last month, it’s been reported.

According to Life & Style, as cited by Hollywood Life, the couple have been keeping in touch ever since Selena was out of the picture — in fact, they’ve become so close, friends are well aware that it has led to a reconciliation between the two.

Just two weeks ago, before Bella Hadid flew out to China to partake in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the model had spent the evening with her on-off boyfriend at her apartment in New York City.

That had reportedly been the clue that things were heading in the right direction for the couple, who hadn’t been romantically linked to one another for one year.

The Weeknd has supposedly been spoiling Bella with all kinds of gifts, having even presented her with flowers following her VS fashion show moment.

Bella Hadid was overwhelmed with the presents she received from the singer, with Hollywood Life noting how a note attached to one of the gifts read how the “Secrets” hitmaker felt like the couple was simply meant to be.

Tonight A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

The publication gives off the idea that The Weeknd can’t see himself spending his life with anyone else but Bella Hadid, and with them having taken a one-year break from one another, they have both realized just how much they missed each other.

Bella Hadid is very much ready to start a new chapter with her beau, despite the fact that family members are concerned about the model’s decision in giving The Weeknd another shot.

Several members in Bella Hadid’s family fear that the 27-year-old could potentially end up hurting the supermodel again, and having seen how depressed she became over her boyfriend’s romance with Selena Gomez, they don’t think a reunion is the best idea for them.

Bella, on the other hand, begs to differ, convinced that her reconciliation with The Weeknd is the real deal and that they will make the effort in getting their relationship back on track if it happens to even get that far again.