Kylie Jenner: How She Will Reveal ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy To Fans Amid Baby Bump Photos

Kylie Jenner will be revealing her pregnancy very soon, according to insiders.

The 20-year-old has been staying under the radar ever since news about her pregnancy hit the internet back in September.

Now, it’s being reported, via Radar Online, that Kris Jenner has hatched a plan that will benefit the entire family’s pockets, and it’s all thanks to Kylie, apparently.

Supposedly, when Kris inked her $150 million deal with the E! Network, which will see the Kardashians produce content for years to come, execs were informed that Kylie was pregnant, adding that if they were willing to cough up a hefty amount, they would get all the exclusive details regarding the baby.

In other words, Kylie Jenner will definitely be showcasing her pregnancy journey for Keeping Up With the Kardashians next year, though initial reports had claimed she had opted out from taking part for the remainder of the forthcoming season that’s currently being shot.

Radar Online says that rumors concerning Kylie Jenner not taking part in KUWTK is not true at all. In fact, the next series is all about the socialite and her pregnancy, juggling the life of motherhood while continuing to brand herself through her $1 billion empire.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Everything up to this point has been kept under wraps, but as previously reported, Kylie Jenner and Khloe are expected to make the announcement about their babies during the mid-season finale of KUWTK next month.

From there, the show will eventually transition into Kylie’s storyline that will pick up from the point the story about her pregnancy hit the news and she started to adjust her lifestyle for the sake of her own privacy.

Kris Jenner is convinced that the family will be looking at some major ratings through the series since Kylie hasn’t shared anything about her pregnancy up to this point, but it’s said to be because of the lucrative deal the Kardashians signed with E!.

The network will be the first to have all the content and details regarding Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, which will be played out in forthcoming episodes from next year.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm that she’s even pregnant.