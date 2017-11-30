Disney And Fox Talks Start Up Again, Director Wants X-Men In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Almost a month ago, word got out that Disney had been in serious talks to buy the majority of 21st Century Fox and the conversation died quickly, but it may now have new life. It was an acquisition that some people were against, but a lot of people wanted it so that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could become whole. Now, it appears as if some further discussions have been happening and Disney is once again close to making a major purchase.

When word first got out that Disney had been looking to purchase most of Fox, including their movie department, the excitement heated up around the world. Before things could even really make it around all of social media, it was reported that the talks were dead.

That led to a lot of comic book fans being disappointed that the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four may never be a part of the MCU.

Now, they may have their hopes rekindled as Deadline is reporting that talks have started once again between Disney and Fox. If a deal is struck and the acquisition is actually made, Disney would take control of the film and TV studios while Fox would put their focus on news and sports.

And the Marvel Cinematic Universe would get that much bigger. According to Slash Film, X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner really wants to see the team of mutants and their enemies as part of the MCU which would be made possible if this deal were to happen.

Disney Reportedly Moving Fast Towards Acquisition Of Fox https://t.co/knSXEBjK96 pic.twitter.com/RWCotxKxCH — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) November 29, 2017

According to Deadline, it is rumored that Disney is quickly moving toward the acquisition of Fox, but neither side is commenting on it. That isn’t totally unexpected as Disney ended up keeping its purchases of Marvel and Lucasfilm very much in silence until they were actually done.

Movieweb has a point that some are not thrilled about this idea as Disney owning so many studios could jeopardize the work done on other films from Fox. A lot of people don’t realize that the studio also brings forth films such as Alien, Hidden Figures, The Revenant, Predator, and Planet of the Apes.

Sony has also been in talks to acquire Fox’s TV and film studios, but let’s not forget that Disney has made deals with Sony in the past as well. That’s exactly how Spider-Man became part of the MCU and ended up with his own films and as part of Avengers: Infinity War.

As of this time, nothing has actually happened and there has been no officially announced deal or purchase of any kind. Disney looking to take a majority stake by purchasing a lot of 21st Century Fox could end up being huge and it would make the MCU that much bigger. If the X-Men and the Avengers are finally able to appear on the big screen together, it would be quite incredible, but we all have to just wait and see.