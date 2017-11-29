Kylie Jenner Depressed Over Weight Gain, Family Urges Her To Embrace Pregnant Curves

Kylie Jenner isn’t feeling the sudden weight gain that she’s put on throughout her pregnancy so far and her family is urging her to not look down on herself because of it.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie has had a hard time adjusting to her fuller figure, particularly because her diet has consisted of nothing but junk food, which she’s constantly finding herself to be craving.

It’s said that Jenner has now gotten to the point where she feels at her lowest point, which explains why she hasn’t been spotted out and about in Los Angeles for the past couple of weeks.

Aside from one public outing to board a private jet on Kris Jenner’s birthday, Kylie Jenner hasn’t been seen for months, and now that she’s rapidly gaining baby weight, the 20-year-old has no desire for making any public appearances.

Hollywood Life is now stressing that her sister, Kim Kardashian, is trying to convince Kylie that she shouldn’t look at the weight gain as a bad thing, adding that she should embrace her fuller figure and flaunt it all she can.

People are well aware that she’s pregnant, so the fact that she’s been gaining weight isn’t something she should feel ashamed about.

But it seems that another factor to Kylie Jenner’s problem with being at her heaviest is that she can no longer wear her favorite designer dresses she’s known to have worn in public prior to finding out she was expecting a baby.

Kim reportedly told her sibling that she would help her find the right maternity clothes to wear so that she can still look stylish and feel comfortable in her skin because the last thing that the mother of three wants is for her sister to seclude herself from the world.

The 37-year-old is not feeling the idea of Kylie Jenner making herself feel bad because she’s gaining a lot of weight since finding out she is expecting her first child in February.

Many people in the family are urging Kylie to come out of her shell and embrace her body but it’s proving to be quite the challenge, according to the source.