Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Buying Home Together As Relationship Heats Up: They Are Serious About Each Other

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are done with taking baby steps when it comes to their romance.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship and move in together, with Justin already living in Gomez’s Los Angeles home.

Justin, who hasn’t had a place he could call home in years, is believed to have moved in with Selena a while ago, according to sources, but the ultimate goal is for the two to purchase a home together.

Currently, Justin Bieber is said to be looking at houses in Calabasas and Hidden Hills — they like the amount of privacy they can get over there without finding themselves ambushed by photographers and fans.

Things have been going extremely well for Justin and Selena ever since they reconciled last month, giving them every reason to believe that moving into their first home together is the best move going forward.

Sources tell the publication that Justin Bieber is fully committed to making the relationship with Selena work. He adores her and wants to spend the rest of his life with the singer, so it only makes sense that they’d get a home together.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

And while fans may look at it as a rushed move by the duo, Selena and Justin Bieber have been dating on and off for well over five years, so it’s not like they had just met each other and decided they wanted to live together.

After their reunion last month, Justin Bieber made it clear that he was devoted to the relationship, stressing he had matured enough to realize that the only thing he wanted in life was Selena.

Having dedicated the majority of his time to his church and his religion, Justin Bieber is on a completely different path than to the one he was five years ago when he was arrested in Miami for drag racing and egging his neighbor’s Calabasas home that same year.

The improvements are showing through Justin Bieber’s actions, giving Selena all the more reason to believe that she’s making the right decision by giving her on-off boyfriend another chance.