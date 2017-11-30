‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Asks Will Horton To Give Sami A Chance, But Does She Deserve One?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will ask Will Horton (Chandler Massey) for a favor. Speaking to the Salemite on behalf of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), he wants the young man to give his mother a chance. However, after her crazy plan with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) backfired, does she really deserve one?

Ever since the “new Will” met his mother, Sami, things have not gone well between the two. Fans realize how much she loves her son, but Will Horton doesn’t remember who she is. Plus, she has been so incredibly pushy, despite Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) warning her to back off. Also, disrespecting Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson), the woman he thinks is his mother, was too much for the young man.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she finally takes things too far. Desperate to help Will remember, she had Ben kidnapped. While she watched, Ben re-enacted Will’s attempted murder. In Sami’s mind, she hoped the traumatic experience would trigger memories. It appeared that the Salemite did recall a few notable scenes, but Ben won’t be able to go through with the job. In the end, he will abandon the plan and tell Will Horton it was all Sami Brady’s idea.

This is the last straw for Will, according to SoapCentral. He tells Sami that he never wants to see her again. However, once Eric Brady finds out, he will comfort his twin sister. Then, he will approach Will and plead with him to give his mother a chance. However, fans are divided on whether she deserves Will Horton’s forgiveness.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sami just wanted her son to remember his identity. However, some viewers note that her motivations were more selfish. Jealous that Will was bonding with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller), Sami showed her bitterness. To her, it seemed like Will was bonding with everyone else except his own mother. Was Sami’s concern really to help Will Horton, or did she just want him to acknowledge that she was his mother?

It isn’t clear if Eric will be able to convince Will to give Sami a chance. Fans will have to keep watching to find out what happens with the soap opera characters.

Tune in to @nbcdays today for more mind blowing bomb-drops. ???????? These were outrageously fun scenes to film. Great group. #Days #daytime #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.