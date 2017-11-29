‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Is Free To Play For A Week On PlayStation 4, PC

Starting tomorrow, players have another chance to try The Elder Scrolls Online completely for free. The buy-to-play MMORPG with optional subscription is free to play for a week beginning on November 30. Players on PlayStation 4 and PC can take advantage of the free week until it ends on December 6.

PlayStation 4 players will need an active PlayStation Plus membership to participate in the free week. PC players need only download the game from the game’s official website or through Steam. All potential heroes will need about 80 gigabytes of hard drive space to house the massive RPG. New players will receive 500 Crowns to spend in the Crown Store according to The Elder Scrolls Online website.

Anything accomplished during the free week will be retained if a player decides to purchase The Elder Scrolls Online. The free week lets players access everything the game has to offer like a vast open world that can be freely explored. In fact, there are no level restrictions in the game since the One Tamriel update added the battle-level technology to the whole game.

A client purchase is necessary after the free week ends, but a subscription to the MMORPG is completely optional. The subscription, called ESO Plus, includes a stipend of 1,500 Crowns and other benefits like a bottomless crafting bag. More experience and access to costume dyeing are also part of the subscription.

The Elder Scrolls Online recently updated with update 16 and the Clockwork City DLC. The base game update added Transmutation to the game giving players a way to change traits on gear. The Clockwork City DLC adds a new area with two new world bosses, delves, quests, and more to the game. As reported by the Inquisitr, players can pick it up for 2,000 Crowns or use an ESO Plus membership to play it without purchasing the DLC.

The ESO Plus membership also unlocks double bank space, the ability to place more objects in homes, and a buff to earn more experience. Subscribers enjoy 10 percent more gold and experience with their active membership.

A special dungeon event is also underway in the game starting November 30. Using the Dungeon Finder to complete a random dungeon will compensate players with a Mysterious Reward Box with random prizes. Each character can receive one box per day through the promotion. The Mysterious Reward Box could even contain a jackpot that unlocks 20 houses or 20 mounts in The Elder Scrolls Online.