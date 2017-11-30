‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 1: Ashley Blasts Victor Over Abby, Scott Gets A NYC Job Offer

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, December 1, reveal that Sharon (Share Case) will consider taking a big step in her relationship with Scott (Daniel Hall. Sharon will talk to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about her decision, asking him for feedback. It’s a big decision as Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) would spend time with him when she’s home with Sharon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon stuns Nick when she asks him how he’d feel if Scott moved in with her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon reveals that she was considering asking her boyfriend to move in. Of course, Nick seemed to have a problem with it. He asked his ex-wife if she was asking him how he felt about it or advising him that Scott would move to her house.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon knows she needs to make a bold move. Sharon is well-aware that Abby (Melissa Ordway) could have feelings for Scott, so if she wants to prove to him that she cares about him, she has to make a bold move.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will learn a something shocking. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby will let her mother know that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden) planned on firing her daughter from Newman Enterprises. Of course, Abby knew it was coming and put in her resignation.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley won’t care that Abby walked away from NE on her own terms. She will blast Victor for treating their daughter like that, especially since she has been so loyal to him. Ashley cannot understand why Victor would allow Victoria to pin everything on Abby.

Even though Sharon wants to ask Scott to move in with her, it may not happen. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kerry Forrest (Lisa Guerrero) will interview Scott about his sex trafficking story. After the interview, she inquires if he is looking a job. Apparently, the show she works with is looking for another news anchor. However, there’s a catch –the position is in New York City. Scott would have to leave Genoa City and move to NYC.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.