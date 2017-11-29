Donald Trump Impeachment: Vote On Trump’s Impeachment To Be Held Before Christmas, Democratic Congressman Says

Donald Trump could be getting an unwanted gift for Christmas — impeachment.
This week, a Democratic Congressman vowed that a vote to impeach the president would happen before the upcoming holiday. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, had called out Trump in an impassioned speech on the House floor.
The threat to impeach Donald Trump came after the president retweeted videos originally posted by a woman named Jayda Fransen, a representative of the far-right nationalist group Britain First, which has been accused of using fake images to stir up racial hatred. As Newsweek noted, Green spoke out against what he believes was hate coming from the president.
This is not the first time that Al Green has threatened to start the impeachment process for Donald Trump. He had previously presented impeachment articles, claiming that Trump had “brought disrepute on the presidency” but not alleging any illegal activities.
Green himself has run into a bit of trouble, with sexual assault allegations surfacing from nearly a decade ago.
Rep Al Green, the one who keeps pushing for Trump impeachment, has skeletons in his closet.
Democrat releases statement on sexual assault allegations from 2008 – TheBlaze https://t.co/v0IDEKM7DR
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) November 28, 2017
Though Al Green has threatened to start the process to impeach Donald Trump, Newsweek noted that a vote is not likely. Green lacks support even within his own party, as Democrats have opposed Trump politically without actively pushing for impeachment.
But there are growing signs that Trump is a major target in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The first indictments came last month and included former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, as well as a conviction for a former top campaign official, George Papadopoulos, who admitted that he lied to federal investigators about meeting with Russian officials.
There are also signs that Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, may have flipped and started to help Mueller’s investigation. This week, Mueller’s team postponed a planned grand jury testimony linked to Flynn in what CNN noted is a strong sign that Flynn is discussing a plea deal.
Despite the growing rumors that Donald Trump may be facing impeachment, the president continues to deny any improper links with Russia during the 2016 campaign.