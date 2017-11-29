Donald Trump Impeachment: Vote On Trump’s Impeachment To Be Held Before Christmas, Democratic Congressman Says

Donald Trump could be getting an unwanted gift for Christmas — impeachment.

This week, a Democratic Congressman vowed that a vote to impeach the president would happen before the upcoming holiday. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, had called out Trump in an impassioned speech on the House floor.

The threat to impeach Donald Trump came after the president retweeted videos originally posted by a woman named Jayda Fransen, a representative of the far-right nationalist group Britain First, which has been accused of using fake images to stir up racial hatred. As Newsweek noted, Green spoke out against what he believes was hate coming from the president.