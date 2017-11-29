WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Women’s Star Reported To Have Multiple Injuries

Could one of WWE’s former champions be out of commission for a good bit of time? It’s being reported by the WWE that women’s superstar Naomi has suffered a variety of major injuries after last night’s episode of SmackDown Live. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was viciously attacked during a segment on the show in which she was in a six-woman tag team match with Charlotte Flair and Natalya on her team. However, the numbers game overwhelmed her and Charlotte as Natalya bailed on them, allowing the blue brand’s newest trio of females to wreak havoc.

That new stable of women is known as “The Riott Squad,” a trio led by Ruby Riott that includes fellow NXT superstars Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. They debuted a week ago to interrupt the championship match between Charlotte and Natalya while also attacking Becky Lynch and Naomi backstage. The trio officially debuted in the ring as competitors on last night’s SmackDown episode. During their match against Charlotte, Natalya, and Naomi, two of the Riott Squad worked over Naomi outside the ring. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan threw her into the crowd barrier and half of the steel steps. After that, Logan did a catapult move on Naomi underneath the steps which smacked her face first into the unforgiving steel.

The trio was able to overcome Charlotte’s attempts to fight them off in a 3-on-1 situation, with Riott ultimately kicking Charlotte down for a pinfall. Meanwhile, WWE personnel and medical officials had to put Naomi onto a stretcher to take her away from ringside for medical assistance. According to an injury update video given via WWE’s website, it was reported by Cathy Kelley that Dr. Stephen Daquino evaluated Naomi and determined she suffered a separated shoulder, cervical strain, and facial contusions during the attack.

It’s noted in the report that the WWE will give future updates on Naomi’s condition as they hope to see her improving soon. However, she could be off television for a few weeks as she “recovers” from the injuries. WWE fans have already voted the attack on Naomi as the most vicious of the week from SmackDown, besting Mojo attacking Zack Ryder and Sami Zayn assaulting Randy Orton with a steel chair in last night’s main event. That would leave Charlotte Flair susceptible to attacks from The Riott Squad.

The latest Naomi injuries appear to be all a part of the latest build of this new trio of female fighters that are looking to take over the women’s division on SmackDown Live. They managed to take out the “Irish Lass Kicker” on last week’s show and Naomi just last night. That’s two former women’s champions from the “blue brand.” Now their target appears to be the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair who is the last babyface remaining right now. Will a title opportunity be on the way for Ruby Riott soon?