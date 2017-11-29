Kailyn Lowry Is Proud Of Her Podcast’s Success, Haters Say She Doesn’t Spend Enough Time With Her Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has announced on Twitter that she is now the happiest she has ever been. Fans have attributed some of this to her rumored new relationship with a woman named Dominique, however Kail hasn’t revealed much about her love life.

The reality TV star has been high on several successful ventures she has started since Teen Mom 2 went off the air last week. It is thought that she is currently filming for a new season of the show, along with her co-stars.

Kailyn Lowry has announced that she and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, are releasing a book together entitled He Said, She Said, which details both sides of the breakdown of their relationship.

Kail recently announced that she and Lindsie Chrisley would be starting a new podcast entitled Coffee Convos. The reality TV star turned author traveled to Georgia in order to record the podcast, stating that it was wildly successful. The pair made it to the top 21st overall spot in addition to number 9 in her category.

While this is an amazing feat for Kail, especially since she has never hosted a podcast before, it seems that not everyone is happy for the mom-of-three’s success.

•PROCAFFEINATING (n.) the tendency to not start anything until you’ve had a cup of coffee• NEW EPISODE ON ITUNES- subscribe & 5-Star review & all the things ???? ????: @rachelpourchier A post shared by Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley (@coffeeconvospodcast) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Several people have taken to Twitter or Facebook fan pages to express disapproval of Kail for being away from her three children for so long. It appears the mom-of-three left her youngest son in the care of a close friend named Bone Estrada, which many feel is totally unacceptable. Her older sons are likely with their fathers.

Many have taken to call the young mother selfish for taking time out to pursue her goals, saying that she dumps her kids off with anyone who will take them.

Kailyn Lowry, who is used to getting lots of online hate, recently told her followers that it was time to “chill with the hate” and encouraged them to “be happy.”

According to Kailyn Lowry, she is very happy herself, tweeting that she can’t ever remember being this happy in the past.

Just a couple of days ago, Kail tweeted that her co-star, Jenelle Evans, sent her a cease-and-desist letter, which she found laughable.

So much to talk about on our podcast ???? follow @coffeeconvospodcast ✨ make up by @beautybykristenc A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:24am PST

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv]