Is Jinger Duggar Vuolo Unable To Have Children? She May Have Been Dropping Hints

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is one of 19 children, and it comes as no surprise that her family is all about reproducing. She and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, tied the knot last year, and have been the only Duggar children to marry and not announce a pregnancy during that time period. In fact, most of her siblings have stated they are pregnant within three months of their ceremony.

Understandably, Duggar fans have been on bump watch since Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s wedding last November, but thus far, the reality star has not announced anything that could be interpreted as she and Jeremy expecting a baby.

Recently, Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, posted a photo of the pair with big lollipops, with the caption, “Sugar and spice and everything nice.”

As the popular nursery rhyme states that this is what little girls are made of, this started a whirlwind of rumors that she was expecting a little girl. However, several noted that the reality TV star still has a flat tummy and isn’t even showing, which would be far too early to know the gender of a baby.

Some fans are convinced that Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband use birth control so that they will wait to have kids until they are ready, but despite wearing pants, Jeremy and Jinger have not really indicated in any way that they are less conservative than Jinger’s family.

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Jeremy Vuolo is known for his fiery condemnation of the Catholic community, in addition to the gay community, which he preaches from his pulpit in Laredo, Texas.

But is Jinger Duggar Vuolo unable to have children? It may be possible that the reality TV star is physically incapable of doing so. In an interview on Counting On that asked Jeremy and Jinger if they were planning to have children, Jeremy called it a “touchy subject.”

Could this have been a clue all along that the pair are not able to have children for one reason or another?

Although fans are interpreting almost everything Jinger Duggar Vuolo posts as a pregnancy announcement, the reality TV star has made no clear indication that she is expecting.