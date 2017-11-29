Tucker Carlson Gets Support For Claiming Some Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are Fake

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is used to being praised on the right while being loathed by the left. But he is earning praise for a segment on his show Tuesday evening when he claimed that some men are falsely accused of sexual misconduct. To prove his point, Carlson told a harrowing personal story.

“Sex abuse stories have dominated the news for the past six weeks beginning with Weinstein, predators in Hollywood, the media, and politics have been exposed and they have been punished,” a Fox News transcript reports him as saying.

But like others, Carlson said he believes that efforts to weed out sexual predators have developed into a witch hunt.

“First, anonymous accusations always lead to abuses. The right to face your accusers is the cornerstone of justice and has been since ancient Rome,” Carlson continued, adding that since we don’t allow people to accuse others of armed robbery of murder from behind the shield of anonymity, media outlets should not do the same when it comes to cases of sexual harassment.

Carlson then told the story of the time he was falsely accused of rape. It was by a certified public accountant in Indiana, who claimed that the “assault” took place in the back room of a Louisville restaurant. She included a lot of specific details. Tucker spent two months trying to stay out of jail, and he had to pay lawyers a fortune to clear his name.

Most people on Twitter have praised Carlson for his personal story in regard to false rape accusations.

Falsely accused of sexual assault Tucker Carlson fights back tears https://t.co/OXt2UYQdRn via @YouTube

She is bad person. — Noah Brady (@LifeHelper4Life) November 29, 2017

Not a @TuckerCarlson fan but this piece is well-written, honest, and mostly true. Anyone who has ever been falsely accused of sexual assault takes this issue personally. https://t.co/X8wZUqQLvx — Benjamin Adams (@BenAdamsO_O) November 29, 2017

Teen Vogue feminist Emily Lindin seems to think that false accusations are okay. As the Daily Wire points out, Lindin tweeted that she’s “sorry” if some innocent men are hurt by false accusations since it’s the “price of undoing the patriarchy.” Lindin eventually deleted her account, but not before facing a storm of criticism. Even CNN‘s Carol Costello had something to say about it.

“I wish you could hear me scream. Cause, Emily, you are giving the backlashers ammunition by characterizing our watershed moment as nothing more than a witch hunt.” Carol Costello believes some feminists are doing harm to their own cause. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

To be sure, Costello is happy that so many women are coming forward with stories of harassment. But she also believes that this new movement has to keep a lid on over-correcting the wrongs. She says that we can’t celebrate innocent men paying a price for those who are truly guilty. She also believes that it’s not right to pick and choose who is guilty of harassment based on one’s political affiliation.

Tucker Carlson and Carol Costello are from two different ends of the political spectrum, but both believe that false accusations ruin the chances of society overcoming sexual assault and harassment. You can bet there will be others joining Carlson and Costello in the movement to end sexual misconduct without falsely accusing men who did nothing wrong.