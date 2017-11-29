Teresa Giudice’s Father Rushed To The Hospital Just Months After The ‘RHONJ’ Star Lost Her Mom

Teresa Giudice tragically lost her mother earlier this year, and now, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is being forced to deal with the dwindling health of her father.

According to a new report, the father of the reality star and mother of four, 74-year-old Giacinto Gorga, was rushed to the hospital earlier this week with symptoms of pneumonia less than one year after the sudden death of his wife, Antonia Gorga.

“He’s in the hospital with pneumonia,” Tom Murro revealed to Radar Online on November 29.

“It’s so sad, he’s a great man,” a second source said.

Giacinto Gorga was taken to a local hospital in New Jersey.

Antonia Gorga passed away in March of this year at just 66 years of age after her own battle with pneumonia, and a short time later, filming began on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Understandably, the early moments of production were quite difficult for the longtime reality star and she was frequently seen crying over the devastating loss of her mom.

Since Antonia Gorga’s passing, Teresa Giudice has been quite close to her father and frequently shares photos of herself and her kids spending time with Giacinto at her New Jersey home.

Teresa Giudice has not yet spoken publicly about her father’s hospitalization, nor has her younger brother, Joe Gorga.

In other Teresa Giudice news, she has recently been linked to allegations of cheating as her husband, Joe Giudice, remains incarcerated at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey. During scenes from the show, rumblings have begun about an allegedly inappropriate relationship between Giudice and one of her former flames. However, as fans have seen, Giudice has vehemently denied that she’s done anything wrong.

Joe Giudice entered prison in 2016 and isn’t expected to be released until sometime in 2019. Prior to his prison sentence, Teresa Giudice served an 11-month prison term in Connecticut.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Siggy Flicker, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.