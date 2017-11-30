Serena Williams Asked Alexis Ohanian For Beignets After Wedding, Husband Admits ‘Oil Burn’ On Instagram

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are finally back home after a whirlwind trip to New Orleans for their wedding and to an exclusive island off of Bahamas for their honeymoon. They are still keeping their Instagram interesting by posting sweet stories from their daily life, which has revealed that the love is still going strong through all these events.

The 36-year-old was the first to post about a beignet that her husband made on her request. Despite the fact that they are no longer in New Orleans, with Cafe du Monde around the corner to get the legendary fried dough, Alexis Ohanian took it upon himself to serve up his wife’s cravings.

“I said I wanted a beignet,” Serena wrote on her Instagram. “And he made me one.”

Her followers were also taken by his action, saying how “cute” and “sweet” their marriage is.

“You two are too cute,” a fan commented. “Praying for a lifetime of happiness for the both of you and baby girl and the other babies to follow.”

But there was another side to the story that even the tennis star did not know. Alexis posted another picture of the beignet hours later on his Instagram, revealing how he got a minor injury trying to recreate this southern pastry.

Did my best to recreate @cafedumonde begnets for wifey. Totally worth the minor oil burn… A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

This is not the only time that Alexis has gone the length to make sure that his wife gets what she wants. He has followed her to various tennis tournaments around the world, whisked her off to Italy to propose and took a paternity leave from work to be around the new baby.

Their honeymoon is also making headlines. They spent the first few nights as a wedded couple on a “private Bahamian island of Kamalame Cay,” according to People Magazine, which was only accessible by private plane or helicopter. In this secluded island, Serena, Alexis, and their baby daughter spent nine days, thanks to Booking.com, which sponsored the trip.

In return, the 36-year-old bride has taken to Instagram to endorse the web service.

A breath of fresh air. @bookingcom #BookingYeah #ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:00am PST

The word on the street is that it was also a foodie adventure for the married couple, who were served “plant-based, dairy and gluten-free meals” by private chefs that also live on the property.

Now, she is settling back into a married life with Alexis Ohanian and her baby, as well as continuing her training for Australian Open 2018. She is looking to defend the title she won last year, when she was just a few weeks pregnant with her daughter.