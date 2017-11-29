‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane-Lily Worry About Sam, Hilary’s Show In Trouble, & Ashley-Ravi Meet Up

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, November 30 reveal that Gloria (Judith Chapman) takes a call from Hilary (Mishael Morgan), who wants to talk to Jack (Peter Bergman). Gloria brings up Hilary’s nude pictures and comments that how great she looked. Hilary disconnects the call.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) updates Hilary about sponsors pulling out and guests canceling their appearances, stating her nude scandal as the reason for the change in heart.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack informs Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that they must make this the best Christmas possible for their mother. Dina (Marla Adams) isn’t in the holiday spirit. When Jack suggests she help him decorate, she snaps that she always had help who decorated for her.

Later, Dina returns downstairs, and she suggests she take her medication with an alcoholic drink. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack allows her to have a drink. They talk about John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) for a little while. Dina gets frustrated that she cannot remember certain things. She cannot remember if she attended his wedding to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Jack tells her she was not there. Dina breaks down and cries, stating she is sorry she’s been gone so long.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Chalie (Noah Alexander Gerry) chat about Hilary’s nude pictures. She shares that she once met someone online and got an STD. Charlie agrees to apologize to Hilary for looking at her naked pictures.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily catch up as they haven’t seen each other in a few days. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the hospital calls with news about Sam. They advise him to get to the hospital immediately. Baby Sam took a turn for the worse.

#YR CDN Recap: Lily supports Cane as he prepares for the worst with Sam, and Ashley booty calls Ravi! https://t.co/yrUZotukBB pic.twitter.com/WPNZQaz9W2 — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) November 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Gloria and Ashley bicker about who’s in charge at Jabot. It’s apparent that Gloria is upset about the changes. Ashley tells Gloria that she’s in charge now, advising her to “deal with it.”

Hilary is on the phone with another advertiser who threatened to boycott the show when Charlie arrives at GC Buzz. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Charlie apologizes for laughing at the pictures with his friends on Wednesday’s show. Hilary accepts his apology, and she explains she trusted the person who took the pictures, but he used them against her. Hilary chats with Barry, who believes the show is dead. She refuses to let her show die and vows to turn the show into a “lean, mean, fighting machine.” She tells Mariah to start calling potential guest.

TUNE IN ALERT! @4lisaguerrero gives you a behind the scenes peek at her visit to #YR tonight on @InsideEdition! pic.twitter.com/anu31mgqK3 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 29, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley returns home and exchanges words with Jack. She cannot believe he asked Gloria to watch her and report everything back to him. Ashley announces she won’t be eating at home, she has plans.

Ravi gets a text from Ashley. She wants him to meet him in a suite at the club and to bring nothing but his toothbrush. When he arrives, Ashley is wearing lingerie and holding a glass of scotch. She demands he gets undressed and to do everything she says.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily and Cane arrive at the hospital, and they learn Sam’s medicine isn’t working anymore. Things aren’t looking very good for the infant.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.