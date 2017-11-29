Ann Curry Responds To Matt Lauer Firing, Does She Address Coming Back To ‘Today’?

Ann Curry responded to the shocking news about Matt Lauer’s firing from Today. Speaking to People magazine about her upcoming PBS docu-series, We’ll Meet Again, the former Today co-anchor was asked about her thoughts on Lauer’s termination.

Matt Lauer was blamed by many for Ann Curry’s exit from Today in June 2012. She anchored the show with Lauer from 1997 to 2012. Now that Lauer has been fired, social media is blowing up with supporters clamoring for Ann to come back to the show. When asked by People about her reaction to the news, Curry simply replied that she’s “still processing” it.

“I’m still really processing it,” Curry said.

Ann Curry took the moment to say that the women’s movement may have gotten women into the workplace, but “it didn’t make us safe once we got there.” The former Today co-host thinks this is the time for a revolution in going forward to make workplaces more safe for women. Like all journalists weighing in on sexual misconduct in recent months, Curry explains that this behavior needs to stop across all industries. She ended by saying we all need to be a “beacon of light” for women who’re brave enough to confront inappropriate behavior.

It doesn’t look like Ann Curry will return to Today. She didn’t address the notion of making a comeback and it’s unclear if NBC would even approach her about it. She’s moved on in her career and is busy promoting her PBS series that’s set to premiere in 2018. We’ll Meet Again, which Curry hosts and produces, centers around people who’ve survived traumatic experiences and reunites with the person who helped them.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier Wednesday, a lot of Today viewers are voicing who they want to take over Matt Lauer’s seat. The overwhelming choice for his replacement is Ann Curry, with Tamron Hall as the next favorite. This was according to responses on NBC News‘ Twitter account on the post announcing Lauer’s termination. A number of fans made clear they didn’t want Megyn Kelly taking over the first segment of Today, declaring they’d quit watching the morning news program if she replaced him.

