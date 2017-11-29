Major Update Regarding AJ Styles’ WWE Future And Upcoming Retirement

At 42 years of age, AJ Styles is arguably the best in-ring performer in WWE today. The Phenomenal One is the current WWE Champion and there are no signs that he’s slowing down anytime soon. However, there have been some rumors that his contract with the company will expire in 2019 and that will mean the end of his wrestling career. The WWE Universe has been speculating about his WWE future for some time.

Somehow that created the rumor that he would be retiring after WrestleMania 34 next year, but the WWE Champion quickly shot down that rumor on social media. It seems there has been a big misunderstanding about his WWE future and it’s time to clear the situation up. According to a recent interview, AJ Styles has no intention of missing the major events in his kids’ lives, but that doesn’t mean the end of his wrestling career.

It has been reported that The Phenomenal One could retire from the ring as a full-time competitor over the next couple of years. His WWE contract expiring in 2019 could be the opportunity for him to do that, but a more limited schedule similar to what Randy Orton and Chris Jericho have with the company could be the perfect situation for someone like AJ Styles after his full-time contract with WWE expires in a couple years.

AJ Styles’ WWE contract will expire in 2019, but it’s too early to predict his future with the company. WWE

Heading into 2018, there is a strong possibility that AJ Styles could hold the WWE Championship into the grandest stage of them all. There have been some rumors about WWE officials setting up a match between The Phenomenal One and Shinsuke Nakamura for WrestleMania 34 over the WWE Title. If it’s too early to know if Nakamura vs. Styles will happen this April, it’s far too early to know what AJ’s WWE future will be.

AJ Styles has well over a year left on his contract with the company. The WWE Universe has embraced him as a fan favorite and Styles has found great success over the past two years with WWE. There’s no question about him being on the other end of his wrestling career, but Chris Jericho is still wrestling in his late-40s at the highest level. Someone like AJ Styles may need to become a part-time performer, but there aren’t any signs that The Phenomenal One is looking to hang up the boots forever. At least not for another few years.