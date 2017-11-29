‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Responds To Matt Baier Wedding After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Amber Portwood reportedly “doesn’t care” about the recent news of Matt Baier’s wedding.

Hours after reports hit the web, claiming the Teen Mom OG star’s former fiancé tied the knot during a surprise wedding days ago, a source spoke out on her behalf, claiming that Amber Portwood is happy in her new life and unconcerned with the recent update regarding her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship.

“Amber is happy in her new life,” the source told Us Weekly magazine on November 29. “She doesn’t care that Matt is married.”

According to the magazine’s report, Amber Portwood’s former fiancé tied the knot with girlfriend Jennifer Conlin on Monday in Las Vegas after just six months of dating. As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Matt Baier moved to Sin City after failing to reconcile with Amber Portwood while filming for an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. As for Portwood, she returned to her home in Indiana after filming the WEtv series and shortly thereafter, she debuted a new romance with current boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon confirmed the news of their relationship on Instagram in August and promptly made their red carpet debut at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Weeks later, they confirmed the reality star was expecting their first child.

Amber Portwood also shares a nine-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Amber Portwood spoke to Us Weekly magazine earlier this month after confirming her pregnancy and admitted that she was a bit scared to be welcoming another child. That said, she and Andrew Glennon are both very happy and she’s excited to embark on the next chapter of her life.

Since announcing her baby news, Amber Portwood has remained fairly silent about her pregnancy online. That said, she has been sharing new photos of herself and her oldest child, Leah, with her fans and followers on Instagram.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.