‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Recruits Paul To Battle Eve, Will John’s ‘Good Son’ Join The Dark Side?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will be tested once again. His brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), asks him for a favor. However, Paul needs to be sure to make the right decision. He could either get on Brady’s bad side or end up becoming Eve Kiriakis’ (Kassie DePaiva) newest enemy.

Ever since Eve returned to Salem, she has been a problem for Brady Black and Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Announcing that she is Deimos’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) widow, she has a controlling interest in Basic Black. She was also left with a ton of money. However, that isn’t going to be enough for her. Kassie DePaiva confirmed that Eve wants everything, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal Brady will try to find another Salemite to help him defeat Eve. He turns to his brother and asks Paul for help. He wants Paul to dig up dirt on Eve so he has something to use against her. Will Paul agree to this, or will he stay out of it?

Paul has to be careful about how he deals with this request. If he agrees, he could end up on Eve’s bad side. Eve is a powerful woman now, and she will stop at nothing to defeat her enemies. However, if he tells Brady that he won’t do it, then he will become an enemy of his own brother. Paul is stuck between a rock and a hard place. It seems that no matter which choice he makes, there will be repercussions.

This isn’t the first time that Paul has been conflicted over a decision that led to devastating results. As SoapCentral reported, Paul kept Will Horton (Chandler Massey) being alive a secret from Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). He didn’t tell his fiance because he was scared of losing him. However, he ended up losing the man he loved anyway.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve is not going to back down. If Paul does find information Brady can use, it won’t make her go away. She is sticking around Salem for a while and will continue to make life stressful for Brady and Victor. She will also start a war with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Only time will tell what Paul will decide and what, if any, consequences he will face.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.