Lala Kent And Ariana Madix Bond On Instagram After Speaking Out Against Stassi Schroeder On Twitter

Lala Kent shared a kind message to her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Ariana Madix, on Instagram earlier this week.

After both women spoke out on Twitter against the recent comments made by Stassi Schroeder in regard to the Me Too movement, Kent posted a photo of Madix on her page and thanked her for her recent words regarding women and their voices.

“Not only does [Ariana Madix] speak eloquently, she speaks factually. She speaks from her heart. With that, you are untouchable,” Lala Kent wrote in her November 28 message.

Prior to Lala Kent’s post, Ariana Madix had taken to Twitter and posted a statement to her many fans and followers, in which she said that she was disappointed to hear that Schroeder had suggested that some of the alleged sexual assault victims have come forward only for publicity, and not because of actual misconduct. She also said that people should be standing behind the brave victims who have come forward with their personal accounts of sexual assault.

In response to Lala Kent’s post, Ariana Madix said that she is thrilled to have Kent in her life.

In addition to Ariana Madix’s comments against Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent also released a statement on Twitter after a fan called for her to have Stassi Schroeder’s back. As some may have seen, Kent made it clear that while she could forgive Schroeder for her careless statements, she would not be standing alongside her amid the Me Too controversy because she did not agree with what she said in any way, shape, or form.

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix grew close to one another after filming the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules and have continued to be close throughout the sixth season of the reality show. As for the rest of the cast, Kent appears to have made amends with nearly every one, despite having a number of cast issues throughout Season 5.

To see more of Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere on Monday, December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.