‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Darnell Kirkwood Exits From ‘Y&R’ – Jordan Leaves, Will He Ever Come Back?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that another actor is leaving the CBS soap opera. After posting Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) nude pictures online, Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) killed his storyline. According to Soap Central, he announced that he was leaving Genoa City for a while, saying goodbye to Hilary, Lily (Christel Khalil), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on Tuesday’s show.

While CBS has not made an official announcement that Kirkwood is leaving Young and the Restless, his character has no way for redemption after he posted Hilary’s nude pictures online. Jordan’s storyline revolved around Lily and Hilary. With both those storylines over, he won’t have a storyline.

Young and the Restless spoilers state on Tuesday’s show, Jordan told Hilary that he left something for her to remember him by. That seems to suggest he was leaving Genoa City.

Jordan tried to compare his scandal with Chelsea to Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) one-night stand with Juliet (Laur Allen). Of course, Lily pointed out that Cane was sorry, and they were trying to forget the past. She made it clear that she didn’t trust him after learning that he scammed elderly women with Chelsea.

Another clue that Jordan’s time was up on Young and the Restless was when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fired him. Without a job and a girlfriend, Jordan had no reason to stay in Genoa City.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that he came to Genoa City to work with Brash & Sassy and to check on Lily. Once Hilary exposed his scamming past, there was no way Y&R could keep him. He wasn’t going to stick around long-term, but he serves his purpose as Lily’s friend and the one to expose Hilary.

#YR Photo of the Week – Hilary exposes Chelsea and Jordan’s con artist past on GC Buzz! What was your favorite moment of @YandR_CBS this week? pic.twitter.com/Fcj21YWGmV — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) November 17, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane and Lily will get back together in the coming weeks. It isn’t clear if baby Sam will pull through or not. Lily seems to have a soft spot for Cane and has shown compassion for Juliet’s son. It’s possible that Cane and Lily will raise his son together.

Will you miss Jordan on The Young and the Restless? Even though he’s off the canvas for now, Jordan could return to Genoa City down the road. Perhaps, he can come back another action-packed showdown with Hilary.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.