Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Reportedly Bringing Up ‘Bad Memories’ Of Being The ‘Fat Sister’

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting ready for the birth of her first child, but the pregnancy isn’t going as planned. Not only is Kardashian worried about gaining a lot of weight over the next nine months, but her changing body is bringing up bad childhood memories of being the chubby sister.

Kardashian’s Greatest Fear

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian’s biggest concern is that the pregnancy will ruin her fit body. Even worse, Kardashian is nervous about being in front of the cameras and how fans might react to her baby bump. This is one reason why Kardashian has been keeping out of the limelight in recent weeks.

Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are also planning on keeping cameras out of the delivery room during the birth, despite the fact that KUWTK producers want to document her entire pregnancy from start to finish. If Kardashian really is worried about gaining weight, there’s no telling how she’ll react when the cameras start rolling.

Inside Kardashian’s Weight Struggles

Kardashian has a long history of body image issues. The reality star has previously talked about being called the fat Kardashian growing up and how people often joked about her being adopted. The last thing she wants is to drag up that storyline and have to relive her heavier days.

To avoid that situation, Kardashian has ramped up her workout schedule to try and stay as fit as possible during the pregnancy. People reports that she’s also changing her wardrobe to help hide those extra pounds. In fact, Kardashian was just spotted at the Los Angeles airport wearing a baggy hoodie and black leggings in an effort to conceal her baby bump.

Is Khloe Really That Insecure About Her Body?

While Kardashian clearly went through body image issues in the past, she has come a long way over the past few years. After shedding over 40 pounds, Kardashian is happier than ever and has gained a lot of self-confidence.

We can only hope that she gets over the body image issues and doesn’t let the pregnancy get her down. Kardashian and Thompson have not officially confirmed the pregnancy, though they are rumored to be expecting in early 2018.