Theresa Caputo Breaks Down In Tears Over Relationship Problems

Theresa Caputo has been very open on this season of Long Island Medium about the fact that she is having a few issues in her marriage with Larry. Although she isn’t really sharing what is going on just yet, it appears that will happen in the season finale next week. E! Online shared that this week on the show, Theresa broke down in tears over what is going on.

Theresa had to actually step away from one of her readings because of the emotions that were going on.

“I really can’t stop thinking about my relationship with Larry. I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it. Things happen. I can’t—I can’t do this.”

Theresa Caputo has been very clear that they are having some problems in their marriage, but fans are still wondering what is going on. Fans really want to know if they are still married and if they have been able to work through their issues. The show was obviously filmed months ago, which means things could have changed since then.

As the Inquisitr shared already, Theresa Caputo did give a small hint about how things are going on her Instagram page. She showed a picture that still had her wedding ring on, which makes fans think that, hopefully, these two have been able to work through their issues. As of right now, Theresa hasn’t shared any details.

The only thing that Theresa Caputo has shared so far is that they have been “growing apart.” She revealed that they are both unhappy and have changed over the years. Viewers have seen that Theresa is doing a lot of working out and new things lately. Larry hasn’t said a word yet about their marriage or what is going on.

One thing to note is that Theresa and Larry haven’t posted anything with the other one on social media in about 10 months. They could be trying to keep the fans on their toes, or this could mean that their issues have caused them to stop spending time together.

Next week on Long Island Medium, fans will get to see the big finale of this season. Hopefully, Theresa Caputo and Larry will give fans an update on their relationship.

