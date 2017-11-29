Did Prince William And Kate Middleton Accidentally Leak The Name For Baby No 3?

Kate Middleton hid her tiny baby bump behind a red bag during her appearance for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement. While Kate and Prince William have been pretty mum about their third pregnancy, the couple may have accidentally leaked the name of their new baby.

What Will William And Kate Name Baby Number 3?

Daily Star reports that William and Middleton named their first two children after members of the British royal family. Their first boy, George Alexander Louis, carries the name of his great-great-grandfather, King George VI. Their daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

If the royal couple has a girl, then it is likely that they will name her after Queen Victoria. If it is a boy, then Edward is a popular choice. Sadly, William and Middleton will not reveal the gender or name of the baby until after the birth, which is expected around April of next year.

Middleton Shows Off Her Baby Bump

While we wait to learn more about the baby’s name, Express reports that Middleton recently stepped out in public following Harry and Markle’s big announcement. The soon-to-be mother of three appeared at a charity for children and donned a gorgeous black polka dot dress with white stripes to help conceal her growing belly. Middleton spoke at the charity event, which aims to equip less fortunate children to become positive contributors to society.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating 10 years of @the_rhs Campaign for School Gardening. ???? HRH visited Robin Hood Primary School to see how the scheme has provided their pupils with gardening opportunities, which helps benefit physical and mental well-being. The Duchess joined in with activities such as planting bulbs and whittling to make homes for bugs – ‘Bug-ingham Palace!’ A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:05am PST

The outing came a day after William and Middleton released a statement on Harry’s engagement. In a tweet released by Kensington Palace, the couple expressed their excitement for the wedding and said it has been great bonding with Markle. They have not commented on the rumors surrounding baby no. 3.

How Does Markle’s Ring Stack Up To Middleton’s?

In addition to showing off her baby bump, Middleton proudly displayed her wedding ring. Middleton’s ring is made from a diamond out of Princess Diana’s jewelry collection that was originally gifted by Prince Charles.

It is estimated to be worth around $300,000, though it originally cost a little over $28,000. Markle’s engagement ring is also made from diamonds in Diana’s collection. The estimated value of a comparable sized ring is around $50,000, though the royal connection ups the value considerably.