Kelly Clarkson Talks Pregnancy As She Shares Adorable Photo Of 3-Year-Old Daughter

Kelly Clarkson is sharing an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter River Rose and making a big pregnancy confession. The star shared a sweet snap of River getting a few gifts from Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot this week, shortly after opening up about her tough second pregnancy and if she’ll ever get pregnant again.

Kelly got very candid about pregnancy during her appearance on The View this week. She admitted in no uncertain terms that she and husband Brandon Blackstock – who is Blake Shelton’s manager – won’t ever have another baby, despite her sister offering to be their surrogate should they choose to become parents for a third time.

“I would never, ever do it again,” Clarkson told the panel, including Whoopi Goldberg, on November 28 when asked if she’ll ever get pregnant once again, admitting per ABC News that her body just isn’t designed for pregnancy.

Confessing on the show that her first pregnancy with River was just as tough as her second, Clarkson joked that she “blamed herself” when she wasn’t feeling well the second time around by joking that she knew exactly what she was getting into.

“People said, ‘There’s no way it can be like that again!'” the original American Idol winner said on the daytime talk show, “and they were all wrong.”

Kelly even admitted that her two pregnancies were so bad that her sister actually offered to be her surrogate should she and Brandon decide to have another baby, although she revealed that they still won’t be expanding their brood again.

“We have four, so we’re solid – we’re a band,” she said, referring to Brandon’s two children from a previous marriage, Seth and Savannah Blackstock.

And it sounds like Clarkson’s already got her hands full with River and 1-year-old Remington, who Kelly gave birth to back in April 2016.

Speaking of her daughter, who she often shares adorable photos of on her Instagram page, the “Love So Soft” singer said the 3-year-old is a “handful” but also “like a little unicorn.”

“She is really great and she’s fun and she’s real smart,” she added.

And after gushing about her daughter on The View, Clarkson then shared a very sweet photo of the youngster on Instagram after she received some Wonder Woman gifts from actress Gal Gadot.

Posting a picture of herself and River together, the little girl could be seen smiling from ear to ear after being given a signed photo and a couple of Wonder Woman action figures from the star who Kelly recently revealed had become her daughter’s ultimate idol after seeing the popular superhero movie.

THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!! She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy ???? #galgadotforthewin A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!!” Clarkson captioned the picture. “She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy #galgadotforthewin.”

As for what’s next for Kelly, she’ll be heading to The Voice next year for her first ever season as a coach. Clarkson will be joining the show alongside returning coach Alicia Keys, where they’ll both sit alongside mainstay coaching duo Blake Shelton and Adam Levine after Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson depart their seats next month.

Kelly previously made the pretty surprising admission that she actually has no plans to win the show next year and is instead focused on finding a star who can have a career beyond the series.

The Voice Season 13 is expected to debut in spring 2018.