MLB Trade Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Deal Between Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants Discussed

MLB trade rumors link Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are very interested in McCutchen and see him as a possible backup plan should they fail to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, additional MLB trade rumors state that the Giants are one of several teams engaged in trade discussions to acquire Stanton from the Marlins.

A new report by MLB analyst Jon Morosi states that the Giants have remained in contact with the Pirates on Andrew McCutchen. There had been trade rumors during the 2017 MLB season that suggested the Giants were pushing to acquire McCutchen, but that chatter quieted down a bit as the Giants fell in the National League standings. As the team tries to improve for the 2018 MLB season, McCutchen might be a good piece to add.

In 156 games last year, Andrew McCutchen had 28 home runs, 88 RBIs, 94 runs scored, a 0.279 batting average, a 0.363 on-base percentage, and an OPS+ of 121. McCutchen showed that he could bounce back from a rough 2016 season and he did exactly that, putting up numbers that have him listed as a hot commodity on the trade market again. As the Pittsburgh Pirates look to get younger (and cheaper), he is once again available for the right package of players.

The 2018 season will be his last year under contract, with McCutchen slated to earn $14.5 million. That’s a relative bargain for an outfielder who can put up All-Star numbers, meaning there will be more teams surfacing in MLB trade rumors if the Pittsburgh Pirates make it obvious that he will get dealt soon. With depth in the outfield already, McCutchen has definitely become “expendable” for a franchise that routinely tries to save money. Teams missing out on Giancarlo Stanton could certainly come calling.

The San Francisco Giants are trying to do anything possible to get back in the running for an NL West title. Due to injuries, like a severe one to ace starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, the Giants were doomed last year. The team finished with a 64-98 record that was 40 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. Tied for the worst record in all of baseball, the team needs to do a lot to become competitive again. This is why the pursuits of Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew McCutchen have placed the Giants right in the middle of various MLB trade rumors.