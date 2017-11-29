Is Teresa Giudice Cheating On Husband Joe? ‘RHONJ’ Co-Star Danielle Staub Speaks Out

Teresa Giudice has been facing allegations of cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence, during recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, according to one of her co-stars, the allegations are false.

During a new interview, Danielle Staub, who rejoined the Bravo TV reality cast earlier this year for Season 8, spoke out against the shocking proclamations, insisting that her friend Teresa Giudice has not been unfaithful to her incarcerated spouse.

“As for those rumors, they are absolutely 100% NOT true,” Danielle Staub revealed to Life & Style magazine on November 29.

Teresa Giudice’s husband, the father of her four daughters, has been in prison since March of last year, and before that, Giudice served her own 11-month prison term. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, the longtime reality star was sentenced to a 15-month prison term but was granted an early release and arrived home just before Christmas two years ago.

During The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which began filming earlier this year after Joe served about one year of his prison term, longtime guest star Kim DePaola told Teresa Giudice’s longtime friends Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker that she had allegedly rekindled an old flame.

“Not f**king true!” Teresa Giudice fired back after hearing the rumor from Dolores Catania.

Months ago, Teresa Giudice addressed the ongoing rumors of her alleged infidelity, stating that while she wasn’t sure if the reports bothered her husband, Joe simply doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub haven’t always gotten along, but after rekindling their friendship at the end of last year, they appear to have become quite close. They’ve even been seen spending time with one another away from the Bravo TV cameras. That said, not many would have predicted that it would be Staub who came to Giudice’s defense amid the rumors of her alleged cheating.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Siggy Flicker, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.