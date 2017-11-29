Leah Messer Reveals She Was Harassed By Jenelle Evans Prior To Cease-And-Desist Letters

Leah Messer is the last of Jenelle Evans’ Teen Mom 2 co-stars who have yet to address the cease-and-desist letters that went out earlier this week. Jenelle Evans decided to send legal warnings to her co-stars, and Chelsea DeBoer and Kailyn Lowry both expressed frustration and confusion on social media. However, Jenelle also went after Randy Houska, Chelsea’s father, and her own mother Barbara Evans. She doesn’t want anyone talking about her. But what about Leah? She’s the only person who has yet to reveal whether she received a letter, but she may not be tweeting about it because she doesn’t want to get into legal trouble. However, before she knew whether a letter was waiting for her at home, she revealed that Jenelle Evans had actually harassed her via text messages.

The Teen Mom 2 girls had gotten together in Los Angeles not too long ago to film the reunion special. According to a new tweet, Leah Messer reveals that Jenelle had been sending her text messages after she had returned home. She explains that Evans texted her for two weeks. However, she didn’t explain what Evans was so mad about. She never expressed any frustration over her co-stars at the reunion special.

“We shall see.. I haven’t made it home yet. I was literally harassed for a week or two via text messages from Jenelle after I was home from the reunion. #thisiscraziness,” Leah Messer revealed on Twitter, sharing that she didn’t know whether she had received a letter.

If Leah Messer did receive a cease-and-desist letter from Jenelle Evans, chances are that she won’t be dishing the details as to what was said in these text messages. It’s possible that David Eason is behind these messages as some fans believe that he could be abusing her and controlling her every move. Jenelle isn’t really issuing any statements so it’s hard to know what she’s going through. But it seems odd that Leah would receive a cease-and-desist letter when she hasn’t said anything about Evans. If these harassment claims are true, then Leah is the one who could be filing a cease-and-desist letter or a no-contact order against Evans. It seems like she has more of a case than Jenelle.

Leah Messer is currently enjoying some time with her daughters, but it is possible that she will start filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2. No word on whether Jenelle Evans will film the show.

[Featured Image via MTV]