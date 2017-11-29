Joy-Anna Duggar Missing In Family Photo, Baby Bump Hidden From Instagram As Due Date Nears

Joy-Anna Duggar, the newly married daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are missing from the Thanksgiving family photo. All of her married siblings — Josh, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joe — were present at the holiday gathering, but it looks like the 20-year-old Duggar decided not to join her family for the weekend. Since it is her first Thanksgiving after the wedding, it is likely that she went to her in-laws to celebrate, but her presence was sorely missed by the fans of Counting On.

This Thanksgiving was a big deal for the family, as they chose to celebrate it in their mansion in Arkansas. With all the new couples and babies, it was one of the largest gatherings that the family has seen.

Most of the married Duggars chose to spend the holiday back with their parents. Jill brought her husband, Derick Dillard, and her two baby boys; Jessa brought her husband, Ben Seewald; Jinger brought her husband, Jeremy Vuolo; and Joe brought his new wife, Kendra Caldwell, to celebrate their ever-growing family.

“I love family group photos, but was Joy and Austin? Too bad they couldn’t make it,” a fan wrote. “I assume they are with his family.”

“People need to realize that Joy has in-laws,” another commented. “She probably won’t spend every holiday with her family.”

Similar to Jinger spending her first Christmas with her in-laws, it is likely that Joy-Anna also opted to spend the holidays with hers. Her husband’s parents are famous for founding Fort Rock Family Camp, so it would be no surprise if their celebrations were well organized.

It has been hard to keep track of the 20-year-old Duggar and her husband ever since they got married. Unlike her sisters, Joy-Anna infrequently posts on Instagram and withholds updates as she settles down in her new home. Despite the fact that she quickly got pregnant, she also does not give reports on her growing baby.

The last picture the couple uploaded, which showed Joy-Anna’s baby bump, was back in early November. In fact, ever since the pregnancy announcement, the couple has only uploaded four pictures that showed her baby bump, which is significantly less than the number of pictures that Jill or Jessa has posted during their first pregnancy.

Now, the common consensus amongst fans is that Joy got pregnant during the honeymoon and is currently six months pregnant with her first child. Her baby’s due date is in February of 2018.