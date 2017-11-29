‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fans Speak Out On Abe: Has He Abused His Position As Mayor Since Theo Was Shot?

Mayor Abe Carver is struggling to come to terms with the paralysis of his son in a tragic shooting on Days of Our Lives. Rafe warned his friend that his decisions should be weighed carefully between his duties as the mayor and the father of Theo. So far, Abe hasn’t taken that advice to heart.

Fans of Days of Our Lives have begun to discuss Abe’s actions on the Facebook fan pages. In the group Days of Our Lives Fans!!! over 800 members have reacted and responded to the question of whether Abe should be removed from office and replaced with Roman Brady. The overwhelming response is in favor of relieving Abe of his duties. Fans feel that he is not thinking clearly because his son was involved. If it had been a guy in a hoodie disobeying a police officer that wasn’t Theo, Abe would have had a very different reaction.

Roman Brady was always a fan favorite on Days of Our Lives. He is seen as a solid guy, of good character. He is calm and has shown that he exercises good judgment in the worst of times. Overall, fans are ready to see more of Roman and maybe a little less of Abe. Many have stated that they feel he has changed since Lexie left and his character isn’t as likable. This storyline has only made that more clear to several fans of the show.

Theo’s paralysis is a storyline that will continue for several more weeks. Eventually, Theo will leave town in order to get the advanced physical therapy he needs. Days of Our Lives spoilers have not yet revealed the changes all of this will leave in Abe’s life, but fans can be sure there will be upheaval.

Members of the Facebook group have also brought up the impact Abe’s choices have had on Hope. With her being terminated without having done anything wrong, many of the members feel that she should be reinstated as commissioner. In time all of these questions will be answered, but fans of Days of Our Lives can expect some changes in Salem.

