Jill Duggar Dillard’s Nose Piercing: Fans Debating On Whether It’s Too Worldly For The Conservative Sister

The hot topic of the week is Jill Duggar Dillard’s new accessory. Not only has she gone crazy by wearing pants like her sister, Jinger Vuolo, but it looks like she is now sporting a piece of jewelry on her nose. Yes, the Counting On star has a pierced nose, and Duggar fans are losing their minds over it. Most are thrilled by it, but some have commented on how worldly the mother-of-two is becoming.

Jill Duggar has been considered the more conservative of the married sisters. Jinger began wearing pants after she married Jeremy Vuolo, while Jessa Seewald listens to Christian rap music with husband Ben as seen in a couple of episodes of Counting On. However, Jill may just have surpassed both of them, according to fans on social media, now that she has made the choice to have her nose pierced.

In her most recent Instagram photo, which she shared on Wednesday, Jill Duggar Dillard is showing off her sweet second-born son, Samuel. She is seen cuddling with him in his sling. The baby’s beautiful blue eyes are staring right at the camera, but it is his mom’s nose piercing that seems to have grabbed everyone’s attention once again.

For anyone else other than a member of the Duggar family, that wouldn’t be an issue at all. Many comments on Instagram about the nose piercing were positive, but a few questioned whether it is too worldly for a conservative Christian woman to do such a thing. It was quite a shock for Duggar fans to see a stud on Jill’s nose in the Thanksgiving photos that were originally posted on the family’s Facebook page.

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

Now that the shock is wearing off a bit, her fans are more curious than ever regarding how this all came about. One person wanted Jill to tell the story on why she decided to get her nose pierced and how her family, especially Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reacted to it. Will she eventually take to social media to explain this sudden change and to put all the “worldly” comments to rest?

Someone did point out that nose piercing is no different than having your ears pierced, and the Duggar sisters, including Jill, had that done when they were younger. But that certainly doesn’t stop the negative comments about it.

Jill Duggar Dillard Surprises Fans with New Nose Piercing https://t.co/DQOGiZHTOl — People (@people) November 27, 2017

Now that her husband, Derick Dillard, has been fired from the TLC reality show, there is a good chance that Jill Duggar may choose not to appear in any future episodes. It is still up in the air as to whether there will be another season of Counting On. However, there have been hints of recent filming in Arkansas, so that is a good sign that the Duggars will continue to grace reality TV for at least one more season.