Jana Duggar And Caleb Williams Spent Thanksgiving Together? Fans See Duggar Family Home On His Instagram

Jana Duggar has not announced any courting or dating updates, but the rumors are brewing this holiday season. The 27-year-old Duggar is well known for not being married despite the fact that many of her sisters, as young as 20 years old, have gotten hitched before her. While she is not publicly seeing anyone right now, it looks like Caleb Williams is slowly making his way into her family.

The Arkansas native made his first debut on Duggar family Facebook this year when they uploaded a picture from a lunch. He was singled out as the only non-Duggar in the photo and many fans began to wonder his relations with the family.

On top of that, he posted a picture of Jana’s father on his Instagram, which made the fans think that he may be angling to get permission from him to start a courtship.

This Thanksgiving weekend, he increased the interest in his relationship to the family and Jana Duggar in a post he made for his Instagram. As an avid photographer, he often uploads photographic experimentation on his social media and it looks like the backdrop to his subjects revealed more about his whereabouts.

“That looks like the Duggars house,” a follower commented.

Ok, I know this is a little weird but here’s a few candid food photos from tonight. #unstaged #food #oranges A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Caleb Williams has not denied the dating rumors that were spurned by the various pictures he has appeared in with the family. Other men like Jonathan Hartono and Jacob Wilson, who were linked to Jana Duggar, have publicly denied courting rumors.

Without the Duggar family giving an official announcement, it is hard to know whether Jana and Caleb are an item, but Counting On fans are eager to see her live her own life.

“Free Jana!” A fan commented on the family’s Thanksgiving picture. “Let her find a guy and stop keeping her hostage as a permanent babysitter!”

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

The 27-year-old Duggar often has been spotted on family Facebook pictures engaged in household work and babysitting. She also earned the nickname, “Cinderella Duggar” from the fans, who think that she is subject to chores as her other sisters start dating and eventually get married.

She has expressed in the past that she still is interested in getting married and starting a family of her own.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

The fact that she is single also has befuddled many of the fans.

“I just cannot understand why Jana is not married yet,” one of the fans wrote last year. “What a beautiful young woman. I guess God’s timing is not my timing.”

Jana Duggar will celebrate her 28th birthday in just two months.