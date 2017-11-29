WWE News: Triple H Warns Jinder Mahal Ahead Of Their Upcoming Match In India

WWE superstar Triple H recently gave former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal a serious warning. “The Game” has come back to the wrestling ring recently, and he’ll soon be taking on the newest star from the SmackDown Live roster. This comes not long after Triple H returned to be a part of a 5-on-5 match at Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view. During that match, he helped Team Raw gain victory after he delivered the Pedigree on both Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon. Now Hunter will look to follow up that big pay-per-view winning moment with a win over one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions in recent history.

It will be Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal on December 9th in New Dehli, India. In a video released on the WWE’s website and social media, Triple H talked about “why” he’s making a return to the ring to take on Jinder Mahal over in India. From there, he presented a serious warning to “The Modern Day Maharaja” to talk about what Jinder should expect from him in their match. “The Game” also vowed to teach Jinder Mahal a lesson to him so he can make sure he’s one of the best in the professional wrestling business. HHH informed Jinder that “you’ll be in my world” which is the “King of Kings’ world” and he’ll be humbled before him, as well as before all of his fans in India.

Triple H has been working quite a bit over the past several months. He’d been on a hiatus after his loss to “The Architect” Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 this past year. However, “The Game” made a comeback for several overseas tour events to help out for a depleted roster. Among his work during those overseas tours was actually teaming up with former adversary Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to be a part of their Shield crew for a match or two. He also delivered a Pedigree on New Day’s Kofi Kingston after dancing with The New Day a bit.

More recently, Hunter returned to Raw to officially announce he would join Team Raw for Survivor Series. “The Game” proceeded to give notice to Kurt Angle and his son, by delivering a Pedigree to Jason Jordan. HHH took things a step further during the 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series by hitting the Pedigree on teammate Kurt Angle so Team SmackDown‘s Shane McMahon could eliminate him. Triple H then pretended to help Shane up, only to eliminate him next and win the match for Team Raw.

All of that could be leading to a big WrestleMania match for Triple H against either Shane or Kurt. However, he’ll first have to deal with “The Modern Day Maharaja” in India. Based on his promo message, it seems he’s fully ready to deal with the challenge as only “The Cerebral Assassin” would.

[Featured Image by WWE]