‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Fights For Future After Jason Reveal, Runs To Alexis For Support Amid Crisis

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that Drew (Billy Miller) reacts badly to Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) revelation that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) is the real Jason. Even before evidence emerged that he is not Jason Morgan but Andrew Cain, BM’s character had vowed that he and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) would never be brothers.

Drew’s uncompromising attitude, hostile and aggressive behavior, reflects the trauma he is going through as he watches himself being literally stripped of his identity. His state of disbelief is understandable when one considers that he has no memories of being Drew. His consciousness consists entirely of the Jason Morgan memories he shares with Patient 6. The memories are the basis of his assurance that he is Jason Morgan. However, the increasingly strident and frantic tone of his protest as the moment of truth approached reflected his growing fears and insecurity about his identity.

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty tease that Drew (Billy Miller) is in a state of shock and disbelief after the revelation that he is not Jason Morgan, as he has always believed.

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that after Andre’s reveal, Drew withdraws from social contact to brood alone by himself. Drew’s withdrawal is so complete that Sam (Kelly Monaco) becomes very worried about his health.

Spoilers for the week of December 4 from TV Source Magazine state that Sam fights for the future she had envisioned with Drew (formerly Jason) when they resolved to start a new life after he survived a nearly fatal gunshot injury. He sustained the injury during mob violence sparked by Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) decision to quit mob life.

Spoilers from The TV Watercooler for Thursday, December 7, state that Sam seeks help from an unlikely source to help salvage her marriage. The unlikely source could be Patient 6, who has just taken over the identity of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) from Drew (Billy Miller).

General Hospital spoilers hint that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) might prove sympathetic, but there is little he can do to help in the circumstances. After having confirmed his identity as Jason there are major pressing issues to attend to which involve claiming what rightfully belongs to him. Thus, he won’t see a way out of the fact that his actions could only further hurt Drew.

Jason (Steve Burton) would want to take custody of his son Danny (T.K. Weaver) and claim his personal assets, including Aurora Media and his stake in ELQ.

GH spoilers hint that Sam might also run to her mother, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), for support, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Alexis will understandably be distraught to watch her daughter’s life fall to pieces. It remains to be seen what she does to support her daughter in crisis.

However, it is clear that the Jason Morgan reveal will shock everyone in Port Charles and impact several lives, as GH co-head writer Shelley Altman shared in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest.