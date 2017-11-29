Fredrik Eklund Finally Gets His Twins But None Of His ‘MDLNY’ Co-Stars Issue Public Congratulations

Fredrik Eklund happily announced that he had become a father this week. He shared the news on social media, revealing that he was now a proud father. His fans were eager to share their excitement for him and he received hundreds of messages of support and congratulations. His Million Dollar Listing: New York fans were excited for him because they knew how much he wanted to become a father. For years, he had shared his dream of becoming a father and he was excited that he would now get his chance.

According to Instagram, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold had not issued public congratulations to their co-star, Fredrik Eklund. He announced the news of his twins arriving via Instagram on Tuesday and by Wednesday, none of them had said anything publicly. In fact, the previous post issued by Ryan Serhant had been about how life moves fast and how you need to slow down to enjoy it. Steve Gold had posted an image on Instagram about appearing in a magazine. Luis D. Ortiz last posted before the announcement was made public, but he did reveal he was in New York City. But just because they haven’t issued a message to Fredrik on social media doesn’t mean they haven’t acknowledged his new role as a father.

Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrick and Milla to the world. ????‍????‍????‍???? A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

There is a reason why fans shouldn’t expect to see anything on their respective profiles. Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold use Instagram and Twitter for professional reasons and they use the social networks to build contacts and list new properties. It is rare that they use these profiles for something personal and it may be odd for their professional followers to see a personalized message to a friend. But one can imagine that Fredrik Eklund was contacted by his co-stars. Over the past year, Fredrik and Ryan Serhant have become great friends. He flew to Paris to celebrate Fredrik’s 40th birthday. In addition, Steve Gold has known Eklund for years, so his congratulations may include a visit. Just because fans can’t see the congratulatory messages on social media doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.

Fredrik Eklund may share the journey to becoming a father on the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing: New York. The show is expected to return this upcoming spring.

