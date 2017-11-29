Are David Foster And Katharine McPhee Dating And Planning For A Baby?

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are reportedly dating and according to a new report, the former American Idol contestant is hoping to have a baby with the music producer.

Although the couple hasn’t officially confirmed that they are dating, rumors are swirling in regard to a potential pregnancy.

“She wants a child with David,” a source reveals to In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on November 28.

David Foster, 68, and Katharine McPhee, 33, were first linked to one another earlier this year and continued to be spotted together in the months that followed. They also attended a couple of events together in September and around the same time, one of Foster’s daughter joked that McPhee was her new stepmother on her social media account.

Although there is a big age gap between Foster and McPhee, the magazine insider said that McPhee believes Foster would be a great father because he’s much different than the men she’s dated in the past. She also feels that Foster is quite attractive and a gentleman.

David Foster already has five daughters from previous marriages and three stepchildren from his past marriage to Yolanda Foster, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid. Foster had been married four times and McPhee has been married just once.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Katharine McPhee is practically begging for David Foster to have a child with her and he said to be on board with the idea. As for a future wedding, McPhee is said to be far more concerned with starting a family with Foster than she is with tying the knot.

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:31am PST

Prior to his rumored romance with Katharine McPhee, David Foster was linked to a number of other famous faces, including actress Elizabeth Hurley and model Christie Brinkley. That said, he hasn’t yet confirmed any post-divorce romances with anyone.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, David Foster’s marriage to Yolanda Foster was featured in a few seasons of the Bravo TV reality series and their split was announced on the same day as the premiere episode of Season 6 in December 2015.