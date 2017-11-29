‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Romances JT To Get Revenge On Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that with JT Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) upcoming return to the CBS soap, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) has the perfect way to torment Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Y&R released a new promo (see below) showing Thad is back as JT on Tuesday, December 12 and promised all “Hellstrom is gonna break loose.” The promo says that “sometimes after you leave, you realize you’re not done with what you left behind” and that sounds like Victoria, but that doesn’t mean Abby won’t get in his way.

Victoria’s head spins at Abby’s scheming

Y&R spoilers for this week from She Knows Soaps promise that Abby isn’t going to take it lying down that Vikki wants to make her look bad to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Victoria tried to force Abby to take the fall for the Design Date debacle, but Abby schemed with Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) to change up the press conference and turn the spotlight on Vikki’s failings at Brash & Sassy instead. Then Abby quits Newman Enterprises on Wednesday before outsmarting Vikki again on Friday.

Some Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors hint that Scott and Abby might pull an end-run around Victoria and Abby could wind up working with him at Hashtag. Vikki wanted to shut that down, but Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and the PR firm warned her to leave it up and running since it’s a good thing. Scott’s in control of the website and that means he can hire who he wants, even Victoria’s scheming sister. But that puts Scott and Abby working too close together.

Abby needs a distraction from Scott (and revenge on Vikki)

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say that Abby and Scott will ally together to fight Victoria and this puts them in constant contact. The two vowed to forget their storage unit sex, but the chemistry is obvious, and even Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) notices on Wednesday’s episode. Abby needs a distraction to keep from falling for Scott, especially since Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby and Scott start a secret affair when they can’t fight their attraction anymore.

With JT back soon, he’s the perfect guy to distract Abby from Scott and punish big sister Vikki at the same time. There are some stunning rumors swirling that JT would come back as part of a domestic violence storyline, but that seems way out of character for the Genoa City hunk. No doubt JT comes back to deal with Victoria. The last we saw, he was happily married and had another kid with Mackenzie while living in Poland. But Abby could put herself in JT’s path.

Abby tells Victoria to take this job and shove it tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/9cb2EyCa0x pic.twitter.com/kPQjwvVMn3 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 28, 2017

Will Abby tempt JT?

There a ton of rumors floating around that Abby will turn up pregnant, but Y&R said they were not writing Melissa Ordway’s pregnancy into the show. Plus. Abby told Scott that she’s on birth control. That was likely a move from the new writer (and showrunner) Mal Young to try and stop any ridiculous speculation about her being pregnant. Instead, many are ignoring the big hint and claiming that she’ll turn up preggo. Instead of baby news, it’s more likely Abby focuses on revenge against her sis.

Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors tease that Abby may try and tempt JT to punish Victoria for being high-handed with her at the family business. If Abby can catch JT’s eye, no doubt Vikki would be annoyed and that could be lots of fun. Catch up on the latest scoop on the YR double wedding, Nikki’s new rumored romance, and Graham’s upcoming return to GC. Be sure to check back often for all the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.