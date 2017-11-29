Updated List Of Every Public Figure To Be Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer Adds

It was less than two months ago that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him, and that opened up the floodgates. Numerous people have come forth to issue claims against actors, politicians, producers, directors, and many others, and it has shaken the world up. Now, the list of accused public figures has grown considerably in the last couple of weeks and Wednesday brought its fair share of accusations to add.

Things may have started with just one man, but they have escalated quickly.

On Wednesday morning, the world woke up to find out that Matt Lauer had been fired by NBC News after allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” According to CNN, the information was first found out on Monday and on Wednesday, the long-time Today show host was fired.

There is bound to be much more coming out regarding Lauer and the accusations, but there is already a ripple effect being felt throughout NBC. Still, he is not the only public figure who had accusations brought against him on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Andrew Kreisberg, producer of The Flash and Supergirl, has been fired after allegations of sexual misconduct. The claims have come from “multiple women” and the choice was made to fire Kreisberg, and the shows will have Greg Berlanti take on”additional responsibilities.”

Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer of #TheFlash #Supergirl & other shows, has been fired by Warner Bros https://t.co/pVWKfuiMvt — Mo Ryan (@moryan) November 29, 2017

The chaos continued this past week when Pixar and Disney Animation Studios head John Lasseter decided to take a six-month leave of absence after allegations were made against him.

It just doesn’t seem as if the list of public figures being accused is going to start growing anytime soon, but it’s only been about two months. In just that short period of time, a rather lengthy list has been tallied and people are simply wondering who will be named next.

Three of the four women who have accused Sen. Al Franken of groping them have told similar accounts of the alleged incidents, while the fourth presented photographic evidence. https://t.co/lJqAA4zm2t pic.twitter.com/gOpuvTXwUm — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2017

Harvey Weinstein – More than 80 accusers

Bob Weinstein

Kevin Spacey – At least 14 men have come forth with accusations of sexual assault or misconduct

George Takei

Jeffrey Tambor

Al Franken

Robert Knepper

Sepp Blatter

Matt Lauer

Jeff Hoover

Oliver Stone

Jann Wenner

Louis C.K. – Admitted to the misconduct he was accused of doing, as per the NY Times.

Stephen Blackwell

Charlie Rose

Glenn Thrush

Chris Savino

Jeremy Piven

Multiple women came forth with allegations that actor Jeremy Piven had groped them and he continuously denied all claims. As reported by Perez Hilton, Piven took and passed all polygraph tests regarding these claims brought against him.

Accused of sexual assault, actor Jeremy Piven takes lie detector test in bid to prove innocence:https://t.co/kiOZg6jo4g pic.twitter.com/mDdnejjkjw — Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) November 22, 2017

Gary Goddard – Claims brought forth by ER actor Anthony Edwards per NBC News.

Dustin Hoffman

Ed Westwick

Matthew Weiner

R, Kelly

Gilbert Rozon

Giuseppe Castellano

John Lasseter

Stephen Bittel

Knight Landesman

Tom Sizemore

Dan Schoen

Roy Moore

Steven Seagal – As reported by the L.A. Times, allegations brought forth by Jenny McCarthy and others.

Roy Price

Terry Richardson

Mark Halperin

President George H.W. Bush – Four accusers including TV actress Heather LindBrett Ratner

Ben Affleck

Leon Wieseltier

James Toback – At least accusers

Roy Price

Russell Simmons

Andy Dick

David Blaine – Former model Natasha Prince claims he raped her in London back in 2004 per the Daily Beast.

Knight Landesman

Hardian Belove

Shadie Elnashai

Hamilton Fish

Michael Oreskes

Nick Carter

Stephen Collins (7th Heaven)

Garrison Keillor

Kirt Webster

Rick Najera

Ken Baker

Andres Balazs

Andy Henry

John Besh (Celebrity chef)

It doesn’t seem as if this list is anywhere close to a point where it will stop growing, and people are sick of waking up to more news that disappoints them. Matt Lauer and John Lasseter are two of the latest huge public figure names to have sexual misconduct allegations brought against them, but when will it end? As it seems, this may never come to a close as everyday, it is someone new.