‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Will Never Learn, Exposes Scott & Abby’s Tryst — Sharon Blindsided

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will have to decide whether she wants to turn a new leaf or resort back to her old ways. Hilary told Devon (Bryton James) that she felt violated when Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) exposed her nude images. Hilary expressed regret that she made others feel that way when she aired their dirty deeds on her show. Devon suggested she take her gossip series in a new direction and stop focusing on tabloid stories. Will Hilary change her ways or resort back to her old behavior?

According to Soap Central, Devon will believe that the nude scandal could change Hilary and the direction she takes GC Buzz. While Hilary may want to change her image, she may not be able to resist a hot story.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon urged his ex-wife to report Genoa City gossip responsibly. He wanted her to remember that the people she reports on have families. While Hilary intends to change her image, she may not be able to turn her back on a hot tip.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall) had sex in the storage unit. Young and the Restless spoilers claim that Hilary will learn of their hot hookup via an anonymous tip. While Hilary wants to turn a new leaf, she knows this scoop is too good to pass up.

Watch out Hil! Jordan gets the last laugh tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/qevVk1qN2Z pic.twitter.com/Xr4eH96LrY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 27, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hilary will learn that Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had sex while in the storage unit. Abby and Scott don’t want anyone to find out about their hookup.

Sharon suspects that Abby has feelings for her boyfriend. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she planned to let Scott know how much she cares about him. Sharon hopes that will make him forget about Abby.

Hilary will get an animous tip about Scott and Abby’s tryst. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the scoop will give Hilary all the juicy details, including the location of the hot hookup. After Hilary airs the breaking news report, Sharon will come unglued. She knew that Abby was after Scott and she will be furious that Scott fell into her trap.

Sharon may decide to forgive her boyfriend. Perhaps, Scott agrees to stay away from Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that drama is ahead for Scott, Sharon, and Abby in this complicated love triangle.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.