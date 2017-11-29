Meghan King Edmonds Pregnancy: Is She Not Returning To ‘RHOC’ Next Season?

Meghan King Edmonds announced that she was pregnant with her second child this week. While filming The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special, Meghan announced that she was just one month along. She was beaming with excitement as she was pregnant via IVF with a little baby boy. Before the announcement was made on the reunion special, King Edmonds decided to open up about the pregnancy. She wrote a lengthy post on her personal website, where she announced the news that she was expecting a boy. However, in the article, Meghan also revealed that she would not be sharing her journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a personal website post, Meghan King Edmonds explains that she’s choosing to open up about her pregnancy on her own website because fans won’t get to see her journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County as they had done with Aspen. Meghan didn’t explain why fans wouldn’t get to see it, but it could sound like she has no interest in coming on the show and sharing such a personal journey again. Over the past season, King Edmonds has been slammed several times for being a bad mother.

“Tonight on the RHOC reunion you’ll see that I’m only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)! Because you won’t see any of our current journey on RHOC, I’ll share our beautiful journey with you here!” Meghan explains on her website, revealing that fans won’t be seeing her pregnancy journey this time around.

In anger, Kelly Dodd told Meghan King Edmonds that she should have stayed at home with her baby during a cast outing, and Peggy Sulahian hinted that Meghan was a bad mother as she had woken up while in Iceland and heard Aspen crying for at least 10 minutes. King Edmonds pointed out she was sleep-training her daughter but felt that she was being attacked for letting her daughter cry. Meghan broke down after being criticized, revealing that it was hard to be a mother. Now that she’s adding a second one to the mix, one has to wonder if King Edmonds wants to open up again and be open to scrutiny by her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars and viewers.

Meghan King Edmonds has yet to announce whether she’s returning to season 13 of The Real Housewives of Orange County but she may not want to come back if her co-stars continue to slam her parenting methods.

