It’s safe to say that all eyes were on the bride-to-be as Meghan Markle stepped out with her new fiancé, Prince Harry, earlier this week. In the couple’s first public appearance together following their highly anticipated engagement announcement, the former Suits actress became an immediate trendsetter, with her outfit choice instantaneously shooting to iconic status and already rivaling the popularity of the Duchess of Cambridge in the style stakes.

The newly engaged pair walked hand-in-hand before posing for a series of photographs in the Kensington Palace Gardens on Monday afternoon, and within seconds of the images going live, fashion fans donned their detective gear and searched online for Meghan’s stunning winter-white wrap coat, which subsequently caused the brand’s website to crash.

Interest in the soon-to-be royal’s wardrobe only intensified when the BBC released the couple’s first post-engagement interview, in which Meghan chose to wear a vintage-inspired bottle green dress by little-known Italian label P.A.R.O.S.H. Shoppers flocked to replicate the chic style of Prince Harry’s future wife as the beautiful bow detail dress, retailing for €490 ($840), reportedly sold out in record time. On Tuesday morning, the company updated the page that previously featured the dress with an “email us for more information” notification.

“It was totally insane, an amazing surprise,” founder Paolo Rossello told the Telegraph, revealing that he was unaware of the royal purchase and the sky-high demand that it would trigger.

“We were astonished to see Meghan with our bow detail dress. It was a dream.”

He confirmed that the dress sold out in “less than one hour” in all shops and online, though there is still a chance that you may be able to add the enviable green gown to your wardrobe in the near future, as the brand revealed they will be renaming the piece “The Meghan” and reissuing it “hopefully within a week.”

Meghan appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton, whose engagement dress sparked a similar fashion frenzy back in 2011.

In her first official appearance as Prince William’s fiancée, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a sapphire blue wrap dress by London-based clothing label Issa. The dress sold out almost instantly, with the increase in sales catapulting the low-profile fashion label into a global brand championed by A-list celebrities; the same response is expected for the outfits that Meghan is photographed in from now on.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posed for photographs following their engagement announcement in 2010. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the congratulatory messages to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the official announcement of their engagement.

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” the couple said in a joint statement shared by Kensington Palace. “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.”

Buckingham Palace also tweeted the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s response to the good news.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” the message read.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple!

[Featured Image by Pool/AP Images]