Meghan Markle Is Pregnant! The Royal Couple Is Expecting Their First Baby, According To Source

Meghan Markle is pregnant! An insider source tells InTouch Weekly that the royal couple has fast-tracked their upcoming wedding for Spring 2018 because of the bundle of joy.

According to an anonymous source close to the couple, who spoke exclusively to InTouch Weekly, the pair had been hoping to start a family as soon as possible. However, it appears that, in their rush to start a family, they forgot to wait for the wedding.

“Meghan is pregnant. Harry and Meghan have been very open about how they are desperate to have kids as soon as possible. But they didn’t expect it to happen so soon!”

If the source’s claim is true and Meghan really has gotten pregnant a few months before the wedding, it would likely create a scandal the likes of which the British tabloids haven’t seen in decades. Nevertheless, the couple are thrilled about the news.

“This baby was very much wanted. It’s a dream come true for them.”

Apparently, everybody (or, almost everybody) in the Royal Family is thrilled with the news. According to the source, when Prince Harry told his older brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, the 35-year-old was thrilled. Similarly, Prince Charles was also thrilled with the news that he’s going to be a grandfather again.

New details about Prince Harry + Meghan Markle’s wedding:

• Will be at Windsor Castle in May 2018

• Markle will become a UK citizen

• Royal family will pay for wedding

• Markle will be baptized into Church of England

More: https://t.co/83DmYOhiKq pic.twitter.com/l39LWIe7oR — CNN (@CNN) November 29, 2017

According to InTouch Weekly, you don’t have to take the source’s word for it that Meghan is pregnant. There’s been “evidence” — if you know where to look for it.

For starters, says the magazine, if you paid close attention to Harry and Meghan’s first interview since officially announcing their royal engagement, you would have seen that the princess went to great lengths to hide her expanding abdomen.

“Meghan wore very high heels and bare legs in order to try to distract from her tummy.”

She’s also been wearing loose-fitting clothes and avoiding situations where alcohol will be served, so no one will take notice that she’s not drinking (you’re not supposed to drink when you’re pregnant, after all).

Further, says the source, Meghan went to have a facial not long before their engagement announcement, but passed up on having her customary massage afterwards (you’re not supposed to have massages in the first trimester of pregnancy, either).

As for Prince Harry, he, too, may have let slip some evidence that a baby is on the way. During the interview mentioned a couple of paragraphs above, the subject of children came up, and Harry got “visibly nervous.”

“No, of course, you know, I think one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Of course, for a Royal to get pregnant out of wedlock is scandalous beyond all measure, says the source.

“It is unprecedented for a senior royal to have a pregnant partner before they’re married.”

But then again, says the source, the two are the new and modern face of the royal family, and they’re eschewing old-fashioned protocol and traditions and doing things their own way.

As of this writing, there has been no independent confirmation of Meghan Markle’s rumored pregnancy.

[Featured Image by KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/AP]