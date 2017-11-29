Josh Duggar Slammed And Welcomed On Thanksgiving Family Instagram With Wife & Kids After Molestation Scandal

Josh Duggar is making his way back into the spotlight and Counting On fans stand divided. Two years ago, it was revealed that he molested four of his sisters, cheated on his wife, Anna Duggar, and was addicted to pornography. This got his family’s popular show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled and he was banned from appearing on Counting On, a spin-off that features the second-generation Duggars as they start to get married and have babies.

Beginning this year, the 29-year-old Duggar started to make more appearances on his family’s social media. Not only did they congratulate his wedding anniversary and his birthday, but also included him in family outings to Silver Dollar City and Ark Encounter.

This Thanksgiving, Josh Duggar and his wife shocked Counting On fans by taking center stage in the Thanksgiving family photo that was posted on Instagram. The couple was positioned right in the center of the staircase, right next to Derick Dillard, who was recently eliminated from the family’s new reality TV show for his transphobic opinions.

The fans’ comments revealed how they still remember the fact that he used to molest his siblings.

“Hope Josh kept his hands to himself at Thanksgiving and that no girls fell into a tryptophan nap,” one fan commented. “He loves those sleeping girls!”

“Josh must love Thanksgiving with all his sisters there for him to molest,” another quipped.

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Other fans seem to celebrate the fact that he is now getting more included in the family events.

“My favorite was also the last photo! I’m so glad to see Josh and Anna,” a fan wrote. “Looks like a nice full house.”

Josh Duggar and his wife greeted a new baby this fall. Mason Garrett Duggar is their fifth child and was the third grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to arrive this year. With his arrival, Anna Duggar fired up her Twitter account, which she stopped using when her husband’s molestation scandal blew up.

Got to spend some time hanging out with the newest member of the family this weekend! #unclesi #mason A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

However, baby Mason was nowhere to be seen in the family Thanksgiving photo. Instead, Jessa and Ben Seewald’s kids, Spurgeon and Henry, took the spotlight in the family photo album, published on the blog.

The couple has been quiet for the past two years so they could work “to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” according to the baby announcement they wrote in the spring.