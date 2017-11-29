Jenelle Evans Posts Photo Of Aubree After Cease-And-Desist: Randy Houska Flips Out

Jenelle Evans has been distancing herself more and more from her Teen Mom 2 co-stars over the past couple of weeks. Ever since she got married to David Eason, Jenelle has threatened to quit the show, she took a month-long break from social media, and she could be thinking about legal action when it comes to her co-stars. Just this week, her Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea DeBoer, and Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, were served with cease-and-desist letters. Leah Messer revealed on Twitter that she was uncertain whether she had received one but never clarified whether she had been served. One thing is abundantly clear: she doesn’t want her co-stars to talk about her. But within just 48 hours, Jenelle appears to be doing exactly what she doesn’t want her co-stars to do.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans has now managed to anger Chelsea DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska. On Facebook, Jenelle has been sharing articles about her co-stars and after the cease-and-desist went out, Evans posted an article about Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, but the photo on the article was of Randy’s grandchild, Aubree. When he saw this, he revealed that the legal action Jenelle had taken against him was ridiculous when she herself was posting gossip about her very own co-stars. It’s possible she’s posting this content for financial means.

“One day later, and all I can think is #Whatthehelleweretheythinking That we would all shudder and cower to a stupid letter? Think ahead a couple of steps before acting #TruthisLegal Cease&Desist this s**t,” Randy tweeted.

It’s clear that Randy is furious with the way Jenelle is handling this whole thing. While she may have wanted her Teen Mom 2 co-stars to stop talking about her, she can’t just assume that it is alright for her to post content about them in return. She’s setting herself up for legal trouble, considering Randy Houska and Chelsea DeBoer could easily take legal action against her. Fans who have watched the show should know that Randy will fight for what he believes is right. He will protect his family, and he has been fiercely protective of Chelsea DeBoer and her daughter Aubree. While Chelsea hasn’t reacted to the photo herself, she did reveal that she found it ridiculous that she was served with a cease-and-desist considering she had never talked about Evans.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t said anything in response to Randy’s tweet. It will be interesting to see if she responds to his tweet.

