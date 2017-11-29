Tamra Judge’s Son, Ryan Vieth, Trashed By Daughter’s Mother On Instagram As Suicide Fears Arise

Tamra Judge’s son, Ryan Vieth’s tumultuous relationship with Sarah Rodriguez is making headlines yet again.

Following the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Ryan Vieth and Sarah Rodriguez, the mother of his young daughter, Ava, came to blows on Instagram after she shared screenshots of shocking text messages sent to her by Vieth, which seemingly confirmed that he might be suicidal.

In the messages, as revealed by Celebuzz on November 27, Ryan Vieth told Sarah Rodriguez that his life was upside down and noted that while he is attempting to hold himself together, he can’t handle being told how horrible he was and continues to be. In response, Rodriguez assured Vieth that she loved him and said she was scared for him. She then took aim at his behavior by slamming the former reality star for blowing up and putting others down.

“I can’t handle life right now. Take care of Ava,” Ryan Vieth wrote back.

In the days since Sarah Rodriguez’s posts were shared, she has deleted the images, and Ryan Vieth has proceeded to share a number of new photos, which seem to suggest he is perfectly happy as he continues to raise his daughter. Vieth’s reality star mom, Tamra Judge, has also been sharing new photos of the child in recent days.

In the summer of 2015, Ryan Vieth and Sarah Rodriguez’s drama began when she accused the son of Tamra Judge of being physically abusive towards her. Although Ryan Vieth was not charged with domestic abuse, his mother expressed her disappointment with both of them on her Instagram page.

Along with her recent image of Ryan Vieth’s text messages, Sarah Rodriguez told her fans and followers that while sharing the messages from her on-again, off-again partner was classless, she was extremely disgusted by his text messages to her and accused Vieth of using their daughter as bait to pick up women. Rodriguez also revealed that Vieth was back in contact with his mother.

“Beware of the biggest tool of a user. You disgust me,” she warned.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

