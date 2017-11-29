Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Reportedly Living Together

For the last seven months, Ben Affleck has been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. In October, the couple was apparently seen in Los Angeles looking at homes, with reports indicating that they were talking about moving in with each other. Then, over Thanksgiving weekend, it was reported that Ben Affleck had decided to introduce his current girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Now, new reports are suggesting that Affleck and Shookus are living together.

According to Us Weekly, it seems that a source close to the couple has revealed that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are “fully living together.” However, while they may have originally been looking for a place on the West Coast, it seems that they are instead living in New York City, where the producer is located for her work.

Based on information from this source, it seems that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus recently nabbed an apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. While Affleck does not live on the east coast all the time, since his children still live in L.A. with their mother, it seems that whenever the actor visits his girlfriend and the city itself, he will be “living there with Lindsay.”

Although Ben Affleck might be living with Lindsay Shookus in New York, it seems he will remain firmly rooted on the West Coast with his children. In fact, while Affleck might be separated from Jennifer Garner, the former couple still has a rather amicable relationship with each other. With their relationship being relatively friendly still, Ben Affleck was able to spend Thanksgiving day at Garner’s California home with their children, as well as his mother and brother.

While Affleck might be living with Lindsay Shookus when he is on the East Coast, when it comes to his struggles, he seems to still turn to his ex-wife for help and support. In September, when the actor found himself battling with his alcoholism, he turned to Jennifer Garner for support. This led to Ben Affleck checking into rehab for five days, before he checked out and turned to an outpatient program for help. No matter where the actor is living, whether that means the East Coast with his girlfriend or the West Coast near his children, it seems that he and Shookus are still going strong.