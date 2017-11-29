Matt Lauer Firing: New York Magazine Writer Reveals Women Were Terrified Of NBC Host

Matt Lauer is currently a trending topic on the internet, as he has been fired from his NBC job. The NBC network learned about possible inappropriate behavior Monday night and they decided to move forward with a firing on Tuesday night. For many, this came as a shock because no women had gone public with stories about Lauer. However, reporters are coming forward now revealing that several women had shared their stories. These women were not ready to go public just yet. One reporter decided to speak out on social media, revealing that the reason why these women were not speaking out was simply that they were terrified of him.

According to a few new tweets, New York Magazine and Huffington Post writer Yashar Ali is now speaking out about what he knew. As it turns out, several women had come forward and shared their stories. In other words, the woman who is responsible for this massive firing this morning isn’t the only woman who had trouble with Matt. It’s no secret now that the New York Times has been working on a story about Lauer, doing investigations about him. The NBC network supposedly knew about these investigations. The story will supposedly go public later today or tomorrow.

“I, and other reporters have been aware of several women who have come forward privately in the past few months…even before Weinstein. They weren’t willing to go public though…they were terrified of Matt,” Yashar Ali writes on Twitter this morning, adding in a separate tweet, “Just in: per NYT’s Jim Rutenberg – the Matt Lauer accuser spoke to the Times on Monday the same day she made her HR complaint but told the Times she was not ready to go public.”

Since the women haven’t revealed publicly what happened to them, it’s hard to say why the women were terrified of Matt Lauer. This morning, networks are trying to report the story about one of the most powerful men in morning television being accused of inappropriate behavior. Perhaps these women were told that their stories wouldn’t be believed or that he would possibly be responsible for their firings. It’s hard to speculate on what has happened, but it sounds like some of the women are ready to stand up for themselves and speak out about what has happened. It may give them the courage to know that NBC didn’t think twice about firing him. It took less than 48 hours for them to investigate the matter before deciding to terminate him. In the official statement, it was revealed that there was a reason to believe that this was not an isolated incident.

Matt Lauer has not publicly issued a statement about his firing. It is possible he is waiting to see what his accuser will say in the much-anticipated story from The New York Times.